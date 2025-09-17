Cam’ron Kicks “Junkie” Adrien Broner Off Podcast For Harassing Woman Host

Harlem’s own, rapper Cam’ron, is known for his elite roasting abilities, but on a recent episode of his It Is What It Is podcast with Mase, he was pretty serious about a guest disrespecting his host, Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson.

Boxer Adrien Broner was on a recent episode and kept hitting on her with lines like “You look so good in person” and “I love you.”

Cam interrupts and tells Broner to quit flirting because her boyfriend is there.

Broner apologizes, but when Cam tries to change the topic to football, he starts again, saying, “I’m mesmerized by Stat. I did not know you looked that good in person.”

The boxer even turns his attention to another woman on set, Arabia Tillery, quipping, “If that’s Arabia, I’m Saudi.”

Cam’s decided he’d had enough, and tells Broner it’s time for him to leave since he can’t keep it professional.

“We gon have to ask you to go. I’m going to pay you for your time for being here. I appreciate you, I love you, my n-gga. I asked you the first time. You can’t violate,” Cam said.

Cam peels off some bills from a stack of cash to pay Broner for his appearance before ushering him out of the studio. Later on, Broner took Cam’s invitation to wait outside to chat seriously, so he stood behind the glass trying to get his attention.

That’s when the relaxed Cam disappeared, and he expressed how he really felt about the Broner situation.

“Say that again, I’m sorry. Start that over. Talking about this n-gga want to talk to me. N-gga you a alchy n-gga I don’t wanna talk to you,” said Cam. “N-gga I just needed you for entertainment for the show. F-cking junkie.”

After the interaction, Cam gave his final thoughts on the matter on his Instagram, writing, “SEE THIS JUST WHY WE DON’T JUST LET ANYBODY COME ON OUR SHOW. This #AB WAS OUTTA POCKET, SO #KILLA POLITELY TOLD THIS N**A TO EXIT THE BUILDING”

See how social media is reacting to Cam not tolerating Broner’s disrespect below.

