CASSIUS Gems: Shenseea’s Hottest Instagram Moments

Published on October 1, 2025

2022 MTV Video Music Awards Arrivals

Source: Udo Salters / Getty

Singer Shenseea is celebrating her 29th birthday today.

The dancehall artist first gained fame after getting featured on a song with Vybz Kartel called ‘Loodi’ in 2015.

From there, her star began to grow after collaborations with Sean Paul—-who she also toured with—and a dancehall track called Blessed alongside Tyga. Then, after more work with Kanye West on Donda, she became even more popular in the United States and even received a Grammy nomination for her work on the album, as well as an MTV VMA nomination and a performance the following year in 2023.

Just in time for this summer, Shenseea released a warm-weather soundtrack with her sophomore album Never Gets Late Here which peaked at #4 on the US Reggae chart with guest features from Wizkid, Coi Leray, and Anitta.

She built upon the hype of her debut album, Alpha, further cementing her position as one of the leading voices in the dancehall space.

The Jamaican singer is also known for her thirst traps on social media, never afraid to post the occasional bikini picture while on vacation. Back in 2023, she told The Cut that she feels her best when she’s at her most natural state.

“My beauty vibe is natural. When you tell yourself you’re beautiful, it shines through. You can just have on lip gloss, but the way you feel will automatically give you a glow. I get up with that mind-set of self-love every day. Yes, I have my down days, but I am confident; that is my entire persona,” she told The Cut.

In honor of her 29th birthday, check out some of her hottest Instagram moments below.

