Christmas has officially come and gone, bringing us joyous celebrity moments. From fabulous Christmas cards to romantic engagements (Jordyn Woods’ boyfriend Karl Anthony popped the question on the top of the Empire State building), and epic parties (Niecy Nash), the holiday season culminated on Thursday and thanks to social media we get to see it all.

Cardi B showed an image from inside her home on Christmas with her babies Kulture Kiari Cephus, Wave Set Cephus, Blossom and new baby with Steffon Diggs. Cardi captioned the carousel of candid shots, “The perfect Christmas picture don’t exist in this house.” With Kulture and Wave posing in her fab holiday looks and Cardi’s billowing tresses as she cradled her newborn, it was perfectly imperfect.

Celebrity Christmas 2025

Niecy Nash hosted her epic annual holiday party with Adrienne Maloof where toys were donated to the children affected by the LA Fires.

Kelly Rowland her boys suited up for a debonair family pictures while Barack and Michelle Obama shared a flirty photo reminding us that Black love is forever. Keep scrolling to see how our favorite celebrities spent Christmas 2025.

Fab Parties, Fashionable Family Photos And Festive Pajamas: How Celebrities Spent Christmas was originally published on hellobeautiful.com