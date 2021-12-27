KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

It’s a wrap, and Insecure fans are in their feelings.

After five glorious seasons, Insecure has come to an end. The day many fans were looking forward to and, at the same time, dreaded arrived on Sunday (Dec.27). The adventures of Issa Dee and her gang as they navigate all aspects of life reached its epic conclusion.

When it comes to ending a popular series, it’s tough to stick the landing and please die-hard fans. You can ask the showrunners and writers of Game of Thrones about that. Fans didn’t know what to expect out of the half an hour dramedy, with the main focus being on how Issa’s life would shape out and who she would end up with.

Warning spoilers ahead.

Life turned out great for Issa, Molly, Kelli, miserable Kelli, and even our favorite Lawrence, who all got a happy ending. Molly FINALLY found love after getting in her own way when finding a man. Kelli also got booed up and a new job. Tiffany and her husband relocated to Denver. But it was Issa’s flourishing in the end with the person she started the show with and cementing her friendship with Molly that had Insecure viewers shedding tears and praising the show’s series finale.

You would be hard-pressed to not see any reactions to last night’s exceptional series finale. Peep the reactions in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Raymond Liu / HBO

End of An Era: Twitter Salutes Issa Rae & ‘Insecure’s Cast Following Series Finale was originally published on hiphopwired.com