George Floyd Protesters & Police Clash Overnight As Minneapolis Burns

For a second night, residents protested the Minneapolis Police Department following the fatal arrest of George Floyd. But things went from peaceful to scary as riots broke out overnight.
Minneapolis residents woke up on Thursday (May.28) to their city literally on fire after protesters took the streets and raged on following the death of George Floyd in police company. Protesters are not only upset with the death of another unarmed Black at the hands of law enforcement. They are also risking their own lives in the middle of a pandemic to demand justice for Floyd in calling for the arrest of the officer who had his knee on the back of Floyd’s neck while he screamed “I can’t breathe” until he eventually became unresponsive subsequently dying at a hospital.
Protests, for the most part, have been relatively peaceful, but protestor’s patience ran without police officers decked out riot gear as they doused them with pepper spray, tear gas, and fired rubber bullets at them. Protestors marched down to the Minneapolis Police Department, with some them eventually turning their attention to businesses in the vicinity of the precinct. A Target, AutoZone, construction site, and abandoned building were burned down.
There was some looting as well, and one person was killed, reportedly shot by a business owner protecting their business from looters.
While many are confused as to why people are acting this way, a young man summed it all up with his impassioned speech, easily explaining why the riots broke out.
We feel you and hear you young man, we just hope the people of Minneapolis stay safe out there and continue to demand justice for George Floyd. For more powerful images and reactions from events taking place in Minneapolis, hit the gallery below.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN – MAY 27: A view outside a Target store on May 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Businesses near the 3rd Police Precinct were looted and damaged today as the area has become the site of an ongoing protest after the police killing of George Floyd.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN – MAY 27: Protesters are shot with pepper spray as they confront police outside the Third Police Precinct on May 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired after a video taken by a bystander was posted on social media showing Floyd's neck being pinned to the ground by an officer as he repeatedly said, "I can't breathe". Floyd was later pronounced dead while in police custody after being transported to Hennepin County Medical Center.
TOPSHOT – A man faces a row of police holding a burnt upsidedown US flag as protesters gather in downtown Los Angeles on May 27, 2020 to demonstrate after George Floyd, an unarmed black man, died while being arrested by a police officer in Minneapolis who pinned him to the ground with his knee.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN – MAY 27: Fire fighters work to put out a fire at a factory near the Third Police Precinct on May 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A number of businesses and homes were damaged as the area has become the site of an ongoing protest after the police killing of George Floyd.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN – MAY 27: A construction site burns in a large fire near the Third Police Precinct on May 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN – MAY 27: A fire burns inside of an Auto Zone store near the 3rd Police Precinct on May 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Businesses near the station were looted and damaged today as the area has become the site of an ongoing protest after the police killing of George Floyd.