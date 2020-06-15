CLOSE
ice cube
Happy Birthday Cube! Ice Cube Through The Years!

Posted June 15, 2020

Premiere Of Revolution Studios and Columbia Pictures "XXX: State Of The Union" - Arrivals

Source: Vince Bucci / Getty


On his debut album “AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted,” Ice Cube proclaimed he was the “N**** Ya Love To Hate” but that is far from the case. Cube has been holding us down for four decades. As frontman for NWA, Cube gave us what has become a soundtrack of today’s time’s with “F*** The Police”

He “messed around and got a triple-double” during “It Was A Good Day.”

Taught of self-responsibility and told us to “Check Yo Self

And us probably the best hood move of all time in “Friday.”

If you follow Cube on social media, you can see that he is still holding us down. So show Cube some appreciation and love for his Birthday today!

1. 2 Short Live In Concert

2 Short Live In Concert Source:Getty

GARY, IN – JULY 1989: Rapper Ice Cube poses for photos backstage at the Genesis Convention Center in Gary, Indiana in July 1989. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) vertical,photography,full length,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,looking at camera,portrait,music,ice cube – entertainer,rapper,concert,males,1980-1989,archival,artist,compact disc,backstage,indiana,gary – indiana,gangsta rap,stage – performance space,hip-hop

2. N.W.A. Live In Concert

N.W.A. Live In Concert Source:Getty

KANSAS CITY – JUNE 1989: Rappers Laylaw from Above The Law and Ice Cube from N.W.A. performs during the ‘Straight Outta Compton’ tour at Kemper Arena in Kansas City, Missouri in June 1989. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) microphone,photography,celebrities,full length,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topix,bestof,music,ice cube – entertainer,performance,males,1980-1989,archival,artist,rap,compact disc,performing arts event,popular music tour,missouri,kansas city – missouri,gangsta rap,stage – performance space

3. Ice Cube Press Conference And Portrait Shoot

Ice Cube Press Conference And Portrait Shoot Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK–DECEMBER 04: Rapper Ice Cube appears in a portrait taken on December 4, 1990 in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives). vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,portrait,ice cube – entertainer,rapper,1990-1999,black and white,press conference,appearance

4. Ice Cube Press Conference And Portrait Shoot

Ice Cube Press Conference And Portrait Shoot Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK–DECEMBER 04: Rapper Ice Cube appears in a portrait taken on December 4, 1990 in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives). vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,portrait,ice cube – entertainer,rapper,1990-1999,black and white,press conference,appearance

5. Portrait d’Ice Cube

Portrait d'Ice Cube Source:Getty

Ice Cube, rappeur et acteur, en mai 1991 à Cannes, France. (Photo by Pool ARNAL/GARCIA/PICOT/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,france,cannes,actor,ice cube – entertainer,rapper,males,1990-1999,human interest

6. Ice Cube à Cannes

Ice Cube à Cannes Source:Getty

Ice Cube, rappeur et acteur, devant l’Hôtel Carlton en mai 1991 à Cannes, France. (Photo by Pool ARNAL/GARCIA/PICOT/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) color image,photography,france,cannes,horizontal,actor,ice cube – entertainer,rapper,males,1990-1999,human interest,carlton hotel – cannes

7. Ice Cube

Ice Cube Source:Getty

Ice Cube (Photo by Chris Carroll/Corbis via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,adult,portrait,music,ice cube – entertainer,headshot,studio shot,african-american ethnicity,men,1990-1999,casual clothing,rap,beard,necklace,t-shirt,photo shoot,formal portrait

8. Ice Cube

Ice Cube Source:Getty

Ice Cube (Photo by Chris Carroll/Corbis via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,adult,portrait,music,ice cube – entertainer,headshot,studio shot,african-american ethnicity,hand on chin,men,1990-1999,casual clothing,mustache,rap,t-shirt,photo shoot,formal portrait

9. The Up In Smoke rap tour is a dreamteam bill, headed by producer Dr. Dre and featuring Eminem, Ice

The Up In Smoke rap tour is a dreamteam bill, headed by producer Dr. Dre and featuring Eminem, Ice Source:Getty

The Up In Smoke rap tour is a dreamteam bill, headed by producer Dr. Dre and featuring Eminem, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, and others. The opening of the tour began at Coors Amphitheatre on June 15, 2000. Photos by ^^^/LA Times 010165.CA.0615.Smoke2.kh.Ice Cube Thursday night during the opening of the tour. (Photo by Ken Hively/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,ice cube – entertainer,california,1990-1999,archival,rap,human interest,eminem,snoop dogg,popular music tour,producer,dr. dre,2015

10. CARICATURE: Ice Cube

CARICATURE: Ice Cube Source:Getty

USA – 2002: Chris Ware color caricature of rapper/actor Ice Cube. (Tribune News Service via Getty Images) vertical,color image,usa,actor,ice cube – entertainer,rapper,illustration,human interest,caricature

11. Rock In The New Year At “America’s Party” GIFT LOUNGE

Rock In The New Year At "America's Party" GIFT LOUNGE Source:Getty

LAS VEGAS – DECEMBER 31: Actor/rapper Ice Cube stops by the Lucky Brand suite during Americas Party New Years Eve Talent Gift Lounge at the Venetian Hotel December 31, 2003 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Getty Images for Left Coast Productions) celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,party – social event,usa,hat,looking at camera,waist up,portrait,actor,music,ice cube – entertainer,males,skill,casual clothing,nevada,las vegas,rap,new year’s eve,luck,hotel,gift,the americas,gift lounge,brand name,venetian hotel – las vegas

12. Premiere Of Revolution Studios and Columbia Pictures “XXX: State Of The Union” – Arrivals

Premiere Of Revolution Studios and Columbia Pictures "XXX: State Of The Union" - Arrivals Source:Getty

WESTWOOD, CA – APRIL 25: Actor Ice Cube is interviewed as he arrives at the premiere of Revolution Studios and Columbia Pictures “XXX: State of the Union” at Mann Village Theater on April 25, 2005 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images) celebrities,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,looking at camera,arrival,portrait,actor,ice cube – entertainer,rapper,film industry,headshot,california,rap,film premiere,westwood neighborhood – los angeles,columbia pictures,regency village theater,premiere event,interview – event,xxx: state of the union

13. Ice Cube Plays Melbourne

Ice Cube Plays Melbourne Source:Getty

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – SEPTEMBER 03: US Rap artist Ice Cube performs on stage in concert as part of his “Straight outta Compton” tour at The Forum on September 3, 3007 in Melbourne, Australia (Photo by Kristian Dowling/Getty Images) arts culture and entertainment,music,ice cube – entertainer,performance,artist,rap,popular music tour,melbourne – australia,stage – performance space

14. Summer TCA Tour – Day 2

Summer TCA Tour - Day 2 Source:Getty

PASADENA, CA – JULY 29 : Rapper/Actor Ice Cube speaks during the ESPN netword segment of the Cable portion of the 2009 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Ritz-Carlton Huntington Hotel on July 29, 2009 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,ice cube – entertainer,rapper,headshot,california,talking,critic,day 2,summer television critics association press tour,television critics association,pasadena – california,espn,ritz carlton hotel,television critics association press tour

15. 2011 CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute

2011 CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 11: Actor/rapper Ice Cube arrives at the 2011 CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute at The Shrine Auditorium on December 11, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic) celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,arrival,actor,ice cube – entertainer,rapper,california,city of los angeles,shrine auditorium

16. Academy of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences’ 7th Annual Governors Awards – Arrivals

Academy of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 7th Annual Governors Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

HOLLYWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 14: Actor O’Shea Jackson, Jr. and actor/ rapper Ice Cube attend the 7th annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on November 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,actor,ice cube – entertainer,rapper,film industry,california,males,two people,hollywood – california,father,son,three quarter length,hollywood and highland center,jr,governors awards,the ray dolby ballroom,2015,o’shea jackson jr.

17.

View this post on Instagram

The People’s Champ at 6 months old...1969 🎂

A post shared by Ice Cube (@icecube) on

18.

View this post on Instagram

So Fly at 2 years old... X-Mas 1971

A post shared by Ice Cube (@icecube) on

19.

