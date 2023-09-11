Kamala Harris Had a House Party With Lil Wayne, Jeezy, & More!

To celebrate 50 Year of Hip Hop the First Black Vice President Kamala Harris invited some of the biggest names in the game to her house! From rappers, to journalists, to producers and writers, 400 guests were invited to her home in Washington D.C. to honor Hip-Hop and it’s impact on the world. Harris’s home, which is sitting on 13 acres, was built in 1893 for the Naval Observatory superintendent. Yesterday, it became a safe space for lovers of hip-hop to gather and discuss the future of the country’s largest genre. Other guest included Emhoff, Recording Academy CEO and members of the Professional Black Caucus like chairman Rep. Steven Horsford (D-Nev.), Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) and Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.). Check out all the highlights from the party and let’s hope we get invited next year!

