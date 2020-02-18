Lamar Odom used to be an NBA All Star on a championship team. That’s probably not why most people will remember him.Today, however, it seems as if Odom has turned a new leaf, and is enjoying life with his new fiance, Sabrina Parr, who just happens to be from Cleveland, Ohio.
However Destiny Odom, Odom’s daughter, took to instagram to tell a different story. Destiny alleges Lamar’s fiancé Sabrina Parr is physically abusing the ex-NBA star. She revealed that Sabrina punched Odom in the mouth, among other things. The original post has since been deleted but you can check it out below.
RELATED: Meet Sabrina Parr, Lamar Odom’s New Bae From Cleveland! [PHOTOS]
RELATED:Lamar Odom Is Getting Married! [VIDEO]
Is Lamar Odom Being Physically Abused By Fiancé Sabrina Parr? was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
1. Swipe to see abuse claims from Lamar’s daughter Destiny…
2. FUN FACT: In 2015, Parr served a felony sentence for assault against her ex-husband, Antonio Davis (not the former NBA player)
Sis said she lost her home, car, kids, and business. Word has it the incident took place after her ex husband Antonio Davis believed she was having an affair after he found out she a second phone with questionable text messages. Davis testified that Parr punched and hit him on the back of the head with a trophy after he tried to leave the house. Parr maintained that Davis threw her against a wall and choked her, which is why she grabbed the trophy and hit him with it.
On January 26, Odom took to instagram with an emotional caption for his fiancée Sabrina. The post came not long after Sabrina seemed to delete their engagement Instagram post from November 2019.