LeBron James Inks Max Deal With Lakers As Bronny James Responds To Nepotism Claims

Now that the Lakers have officially picked Bronny in the 2024 NBA Draft, it was only a matter of time before LeBron James signed on the dotted line as well.

As expected, James is staying with the Lakers after agreeing to a new deal during his short-lived free agency.

It started with him opting out of his $51.4 million deal for the 2024-25 season, but he was always expected to resign after he worked out a new deal with the Lakers. Now, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, James signed a two-year $104 million deal but also noted that there’s a player option and a no-trade clause included.

Despite it being a max deal, it was just days ago that James was willing to take a pay cut in hopes of rounding out the roster or picking up another big name to run alongside himself and Anthony Davis.

“He is prioritizing a roster improvement,” Rich Paul told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “He’s been adamant about exuding all efforts to improve the roster.”

But James’ contract still has some wiggle room in hopes that they can pick up some free agents this summer.

“There’s still a conversation with agent Rich Paul and Lakers on James taking $1 million or so below max to keep team below second-apron and able to keep a little more roster-building flexibility,” tweeted ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Lakers have thus far had an interesting off-season, starting with the signing of SEC Player of the Year and one of the best shooters in the draft, Dalton Knecht, with their 17th pick in the draft.

Their next pick came in the second round, the 55th pick, which they used to sign his son Bronny James. Critics screamed nepotism at the decision, but Bronny shrugged it off at his introductory press conference but knows it’s time to show and prove.

“It’s for sure amplified the amount of pressure,” Bronny said. “I’ve already seen it on social media and on the internet talking about I might not deserve an opportunity. But I’ve been dealing with stuff like this for my whole life. It’s nothing different. It’s more amplified for sure, but I can get through it.”

See how social media is reacting to James sticking it out in LA below.

