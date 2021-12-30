Off the Charts: A List of 2021’s Top R&B and Hip Hop Songs

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

The year 2021 gave us a lot of things including another 365 days of handling (or mishandling) Covid-19, the inflation of literally everything and systemic injustices across the world. As depressing as that may sound, 2021 also gave us historic entertainment with some of the hottest songs in hip hop and R&B. We rounded up a list of 2021’s top R&B and hip hop songs according to trusted Google sources across the web.

The top songs of 2021 are a testament of creative and unexpected collaborations. Some of these songs were an indication that TikTok actually helps consumers discover artists’ music, because when a user likes a sound — they really like the sound. This list is also evidence that artists should bet on themselves. Artists like Lil Nas X and Doja Cat dominated 2021 with their songs that amassed several genres including R&B, hip hop and pop music. Drake also dominates this list with over 10 songs included in the round up, and he proves that there is no need to fix what is not broken. His catchy and melodic hooks are a formula to his success.

There are some songs on this list from artists like Sleepy Hallow or Yung Bleu that may come as a surprise to some fans who aren’t familiar with their music, but you have definitely heard these songs before. Rapper Lil Durk was also a key part of these top-charting singles as he is featured on a majority of the records listed below.

Check out this list of 2021’s top songs according to Google’s trusted sources across the web (in no particular order).

