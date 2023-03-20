H-Town

Our Favorite Moments from Praise in the Park 2023

Published on March 20, 2023

Praise in the Park 2023

Praise in the Park 2023, our second annual event in the series, was truly a moment in time. The fun-filled day of fellowship, music, family and friends brought folks from around the state – and artists from around the country – to Houston, Texas on Saturday (March 18th) for a celebration like no other.

The lineup? Impressive, featured artists for the Praise 92.1 event included performances by: Deitrick Haddon, Jonathon McReynolds, James Fortune, Maurette Brown Clark, JJ Hairston, Ernest Pugh, Chester D.T. Baldwin, Melvin Campbell III, J. Pyles, Marcus Jordan and Anthony Hall.

Outside the event, food trucks lined the streets of H-Town, while inside, select vendors, spectators and followers of the faith filled Buffalo Bayou Park. It truly was a family affair for Radio ONE Houston, as talent from  Majic 102.1 and 97.9 The Box arrived early to help welcome in the crowd.

But an event of this magnitude would be NOTHING without our esteemed city leaders. Mayor Sylvestor Turner and United States Representative Sheila Jackson Lee both made appearances backstage and onstage to greet the show attendees and say a few words on the importance of events like Praise in the Park: After all, a city is nothing without a connection to its community.

We’d like to thank Your Houston Area Chevy Dealers for sponsoring Praise in the Park 2023 in addition to all the artists who performed, vendors and food trucks on the scene and most of all, The City of Houston for allowing us to once again bring people together for an amazing day of fellowship.

See photos from PITP 2023 below.

1. Jonathan McReynolds

Jonathan McReynolds

2. James Fortune

James Fortune

3. Maurette Brown Clark

Maurette Brown Clark

4. Sylvester Turner

Sylvester Turner

5. Jonathan McReynolds

Jonathan McReynolds

6. KG Smooth of Majic 102.1

7. A Magical Moment

8. AV and James Fortune

AV and James Fortune

9. Griff!

Griff!

10. Deitrick Haddon

Deitrick Haddon

11. Radio ONE General Manager Pam McKay and Mayor Sylvester Turner

Radio ONE General Manager Pam McKay and Mayor Sylvester Turner

12. Deitrick Haddon

Deitrick Haddon

13. James Fortune

James Fortune

14. Good Morning H-Town’s Keisha Nicole and Radio ONE Manager Pam McKay

Good Morning H-Town's Keisha Nicole and Radio ONE Manager Pam McKay

15. Chester D.T. Baldwin

Chester D.T. Baldwin

16. Maurette Brown Clark

Maurette Brown Clark

17. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner

18. Melvin Crispell III

Melvin Crispell III

19. JJ Hairston

JJ Hairston

20. Radio ONE Houston Crew with State Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee

Radio ONE Houston Crew with State Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee

21. Griff touches down in H-Town with DJ J-Que

Griff touches down in H-Town with DJ J-Que

22. Deitrick Haddon

Deitrick Haddon

23. J. Pyles

J. Pyles

24. Praise in the Park Crowd Shot

Praise in the Park Crowd Shot

25. Sheila Jackson, Lee United States Representative

Sheila Jackson, Lee United States Representative

26. Forecast of FUN

27. Deitrick Haddon

Deitrick Haddon

28. Praise in the Park Crowd Shot

Praise in the Park Crowd Shot
