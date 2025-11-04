Red Carpet Gallery: Stars Served Monochrome Magic At The 2025 CFDA Awards

The 2025 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards took over the American Museum of Natural History for a night that blended star power and serious style. Hosted by Teyana Taylor, the annual event celebrated the best in American fashion – honoring icons like A$AP Rocky, this year’s Fashion Icon of the Year, and Pieter Mulier, who earned International Designer of the Year.

Before the awards even started on November 3, the red carpet was its own runway. Some of our favorite it girls, designers, and fashion insiders brought their A-game, mixing sophistication, color, and strong silhouettes that reflect how we’re dressing today. Fits showcased how American style meets chic individuality, unapologetic confidence, and undeniable style.

Teyana Taylor’s Black And White Suited Thom Browne Look Was Flawless

Teyana Taylor did what she always does best – turned hosting into her own moment. Tey didn’t wear one look, but four. She kicked off the evening in a striking black-and-white ensemble with bold jeweled detailing and an avant-garde silhouette.

And as expected, her hair and beauty matched her fit. She rocked a glamour girl crimped ponytail, nude matte glam, and striking makeup. Her entire look combined structure, trend, and couture.

Olandria Carthen and Brandon Blackwood Serve Coordinated Satin

Reality star Olandria Carthen made a major statement at this year’s awards, walking the carpet with designer Brandon Blackwood. The Love Island USA alum continues to step deeper into her fashion girl era, and we are here for it.

She arrived in a chocolate brown satin gown with a thigh-high slit and soft train. Her short, flipped bob and bronze glam tied the look together. The Bama Barbie looked flirty, refined, and very on-brand for her growing red-carpet résumé.

Brandon matched her energy perfectly in a brown satin suit featuring a sleeveless vest, relaxed pants, and polished accessories. Seeing them At the event together with such a moment and reminds us what does CFDA is all about.

Ciara’s Cream Look Was Everything We Love About Sergio Hudson

Ciara’s fit was one of the night’s standout moments. The multi-hyphenate kept things sleek and elegant in a monochrome cream suit that redefined red carpet sophistication. The tailored jacket, matching wide-leg trousers, and textured shag coat gave her a regal softness while keeping the look clean and polished.

CiCi always finds that sweet spot between sophisticated, feminine and cool. And this Sergio Hudson look exemplified that. Her straight bob, paired with subtle makeup and a glossy nude lip, completed the ensemble.

Gallery: Stars Served Monochrome Magic At The 2025 CFDA Awards

Patterns and overworked designs took a back seat on this year’s CFDA carpet. From rich browns and creamy whites to deep blacks and pops of teal, celebs leaned into the monochrome trend – and it worked. Monochrome has been dominating 2025, showing up on runways, in the streets, and on the red carpet.

Monochromatic dressing photographs beautifully, feels intentional, and lets the person shine just as much as the outfit. So, while we love a tulle or sequin moment, the CFDA display of one-tone dressing had us gagging. See celebrity looks from Naomi Campbell, Angel Reese, Rihanna, and more.

1. Venus Williams In Studded Velvet Source:Getty Venus Williams brought structure and shine in a black velvet gown detailed with silver studs from top to bottom. The fit was sharp, the fabric luxurious, and her straight hair and soft-glam makeup sealed the deal. 2. Angel Reese Bets On Black Source:Getty Angel Reese continues to prove she’s just as much a fashion girl as she is an athlete. She wore a black mini dress with matching tights and pointed heels, paired with blonde hair and warm glam. It was bold, playful, and exactly the kind of energy we love from her. 3. A$AP Rocky’s Fashion Icon Moment Source:Getty A$AP Rocky accepted his CFDA Fashion Icon Award dressed like only he could — in an oversized black blazer, light yellow knit, and two-tone shoes. Cool, creative, and confident, it was another reminder that his style lane belongs to him alone. ASAP loves to put it on. 4. Naomi Campbell In So Chic In Cream Source:Getty Naomi Campbell was another star who chose monochromatic magic. The supermodel shut down the CFDA carpet in a white belted ensemble with sculptural ruffle details and white lenses. She styled her hair in a trendy shaggy bob with a thick bang and razor ends. 5. Rih Rih Gives Classic Sophistication Source:Getty Rihanna returned to the red carpet after giving birth to her third child wearing a navy/black trench-style coat cinched at the waist over ivory pleated pants. Her hair was slick on one side with a long, dramatic razor bang. The look was structured, sleek, and full of confidence – powerful, polished, and exactly what we expect from the bad gal. 6. Ryan Destiny & Law Roach – Such The Fashion Duo Source:Getty Ryan Destiny and Law Roach were one of the most stylish pairs of the night. Ryan’s sheer black gown with a hooded cape was equal parts mysterious and modern, while Law’s olive-green suit and oversized bow added contrast and creativity. Together, they ate up the CFDA carpet. 7. Saweetie Is Icy Blue Source:Getty Saweetie brought one of the night’s brightest pops of color in a sculpted aqua gown with a high neckline and dramatic train. She styled it with sleek hair, silver pumps, and diamond accessories that shimmered under the lights. The Icy Girl name has never felt more accurate. 8. Ava DuVernay & Jerry Lorenzo In Black Source:Getty Ava DuVernay arrived in a sleek black suit with wide-leg trousers and relaxed tailoring. Her locs were piled high in an intricate bun, paired with clean, glowing makeup. The look was smart, cool, and perfectly her lane. She is pictured here with designer Jerry Lorenzo.