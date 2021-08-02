Pastor Mike Jr. Wins Big At 2021 Stellar Awards! [WINNERS LIST + PERFORMANCES]

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

The 36th annual Stellar Awards aired on BET Sunday (August 1) and not only brought out gospel superstars but for, a crowning achievement after a massive 2020!

The Alabama rapper managed to win Artist of the Year at the massive gospel celebration. The win was one of three on the night for Pastor Mike as he also took home Rap Hip Hop Gospel Album of the Year for Big: Freedom Sessions and Urban/Inspirational Single or Performance of the Year for “I Got It.”

“I’ve always felt like the Black Sheep,” Pastor Mike said while accepting the award for Artist of the Year. “Dropping out of college and seeing the disappointment in my father’s face and not always measuring up. So many people go through life wrestling with insecurities cause what do you do when people try to place you in a box? I just pray tonight is living witness when they can’t categorize you, they criticize you. I wanna speak by faith that God is taking the limits off every person watching this right now. Don’t let nobody tell you God ain’t good, I’m living proof!”

The show opened with a performance of “You’re All I Need” with Jason Clayborn and Hezekiah Walker and continued from there with victories for Maverick City Music for Best New Artist as well as Album of the Year and show-stopping performances from Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Tye Tribbet, Jonathan McReynolds, Jekalyn Carr, Yolanda Adams, Tamela Mann, the legendary Clark Sisters and more!

See the full list of winners below and check out the performances as well!

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Pastor Mike Jr

SONG OF THE YEAR

Kierra Sheard ft. Tasha Cobbs Leonard – “Something Has to Break” (Live)

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

The Clark Sisters

ARETHA FRANKLIN ICON AWARD

Tramaine Hawkins

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Jonathan McReynolds

ALBERTINA WALKER FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

DUO/CHORUS GROUP OF THE YEAR

The Clark Sisters

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Maverick City Music

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Maverick City Music, Maverick City Music, Vol. 3 Part 1

CHOIR OF THE YEAR

JJ Hairston

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Jonathan McReynolds, Darryl “LiLMaN” Howell & Rogest “Rosco” Carstarphen, Jr.

CONTEMPORARY DUO/CHORUS OF THE YEAR

Anthony Brown & group therAPy

TRADITONAL DUO/CHORUS OF THE YEAR

The Clark Sisters

CONTEMPOARY MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Jonathan McReynolds

TRADITIONAL MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Donnie McClurkin

CONTEMPOARY FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

TRADITIONAL FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Jekalyn Carr

CONTEMPORARY ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Kierra Sheard, Kierra

TRADITIONAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Jekalyn Carr, Changing Your Story

URBAN/INSPIRATIONAL SINGLE OR PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Pastor Mike Jr., “I Got It”

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Kierra Sheard feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard, “Something Has to Break” (Live)

TRADITIONAL CHOIR OF THE YEAR

Ricky Dillard

CONTEMPORARY CHOIR OF THE YEAR

JJ Hairston

INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Myron Butler, My Tribute

SPECIAL EVENT ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Various Artists, The First Ladies of Gospel: The Clark Sisters Biopic Soundtrack

RAP HIP HOP GOSPEL ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Pastor Mike Jr., Big: Freedom Sessiosn

YOUTH PROJECT OF THE YEAR

Anthony White & Detroit Youth Choir

QUARTET OF THE YEAR

Young Men 4 Christ

RECORDED MUSIC PACKAGING OF THE YEAR

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Royalty: Live At The Ryman

PRAISE AND WORSHIP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Royalty: Live at The Ryman

