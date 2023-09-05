Majic 102.1
“Thankful That I’m Here At F***ing 42!” Beyoncé Celebrates B-Day

Published on September 5, 2023

It went down last night in L.A. for the Renaissance Tour where Beyoncé performed and celebrated her 42nd Birthday! She was joined on stage by her daughter,11-year-old Blue Ivy, who has made an appearance in other cities, as well as a surprise performance by Kendrick Lamar and Diana Ross! Take a look behind the lens of what went down for Queen Bey’s Birthday and all the celebrities that popped out!

“Thankful That I’m Here At F***ing 42!” Beyoncé Celebrates B-Day  was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

1. Yoncé Giving Thanks!

2. The Icon x Queen Bey

3. If Your Name Start With A T, Snap A Pic

4. Fan Does Mute Challenge With Zendaya & Tom Holland

5. ALL The Celebs Popped Out For The #RenaissanceTour L.A. !

Pictured In Video: Jay-Z, Vanessa and Natalia Bryant, The Kardashians, Zendaya and Tom Holland. 

Who else did you notice?

6. Can We Appreciate This Moment…

7. Get It Princess!

8. Kendrick x Beyoncé Perform ‘America Has A Problem” For 1st Time Ever!

9. The Ultimate Girl Power Link Up

10. Chris Rock and Lizzo Said They Outsideee

11. Uncle Jay-Z In Action

12. Because Blue Ivy IS and Will Always Be The MOMENT

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P , Saturdays 12P-3P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack , Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack

