“Thankful That I’m Here At F***ing 42!” Beyoncé Celebrates B-Day

It went down last night in L.A. for the Renaissance Tour where Beyoncé performed and celebrated her 42nd Birthday! She was joined on stage by her daughter,11-year-old Blue Ivy, who has made an appearance in other cities, as well as a surprise performance by Kendrick Lamar and Diana Ross! Take a look behind the lens of what went down for Queen Bey’s Birthday and all the celebrities that popped out!

