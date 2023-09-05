It went down last night in L.A. for the Renaissance Tour where Beyoncé performed and celebrated her 42nd Birthday! She was joined on stage by her daughter,11-year-old Blue Ivy, who has made an appearance in other cities, as well as a surprise performance by Kendrick Lamar and Diana Ross! Take a look behind the lens of what went down for Queen Bey’s Birthday and all the celebrities that popped out!
The post “Thankful That I’m Here At F***ing 42!” Beyoncé Celebrates B-Day appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.
1. Yoncé Giving Thanks!
2. The Icon x Queen Bey
3. If Your Name Start With A T, Snap A Pic
4. Fan Does Mute Challenge With Zendaya & Tom Holland
5. ALL The Celebs Popped Out For The #RenaissanceTour L.A. !
Pictured In Video: Jay-Z, Vanessa and Natalia Bryant, The Kardashians, Zendaya and Tom Holland.
Who else did you notice?
6. Can We Appreciate This Moment…
7. Get It Princess!
8. Kendrick x Beyoncé Perform ‘America Has A Problem” For 1st Time Ever!
9. The Ultimate Girl Power Link Up
10. Chris Rock and Lizzo Said They Outsideee
11. Uncle Jay-Z In Action
12. Because Blue Ivy IS and Will Always Be The MOMENT
