Trump Fan Waka Flocka Tells Biden Supporters To “Get Out” Of His Show, Social Media Reacts

Waka Flocka told those at a recent show who supported President Joe Biden to “get out”, which was promptly derided by social media users.

The fallout from the debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump last week continues, as noted Trump ally Waka Flocka has chimed in at one of his shows with the moment captured on video. Waka Flocka was performing at a show at Club Sky in Salt Lake City, Utah on June 27 when he paused and addressed the crowd. “All Joe Biden voters, get out of my concert. We’re gonna see y’all later at the bingo game. We’re gonna party right now for T24,” he said, referencing Trump’s current campaign for the presidency. That got a mixed reaction from the crowd with some raising their arms and cheering, while others booed audibly and others didn’t react at all. From that point, his DJ played a recent single, “It’s A Party” which is dedicated to the Republican nominee.

https://x.com/itsavibe/status/1808526680970932580

Reactions to the moment online were as mixed as what was heard from the crowd. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, one user wrote ‘I knew I have always liked Waka!!!’ and another simply said, “That takes courage.” Others, however, roasted the “No Hands” rapper mercilessly. “I’d be careful leaving the stage after those comments,” one wrote. Another flatly said, “That’s why he fell off.”

Waka Flocka’s support of Trump has become more visible within the past few years, joining other rappers who have thrown their support in with the former president. At his campaign rally in the Bronx, Trump appeared on stage with Brooklyn drill rappers Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow, who are both under indictment for a litany of charges including murder after their arrest last year. Sexxy Red has also expressed her support for Trump, explaining why in a podcast interview with Theo Von: ‘Once he started getting Black people out of jail and giving people that free money. Aww baby, we love Trump… We need him back because, baby, them checks.’

We’ve gathered the best of the responses below for your viewing pleasure.

Trump Fan Waka Flocka Tells Biden Supporters To “Get Out” Of His Show, Social Media Reacts was originally published on hiphopwired.com