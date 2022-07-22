Usher Responds To VERZUZ With Chris Brown, Ne-Yo Or Trey Songz: “Maybe In The Future”

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

As the years go on, some artists leave a legacy that’s so strong it becomes followed by later musicians for inspiration in their own careers.

Most stars today will admit to crafting a career that even comes slightly close to that of the late Michael Jackson, and his sister Janet did the same for women specifically by inspiring acts like the late Aaliyah, current pop phenom Beyoncé and pretty much any Black female singer that’s since came after Miss Jackson.

’90s R&B superstar Usher grew into a certified pop star with his Diamond-certified 2004 album Confessions, and has since further developed into a respected veteran of the game. One of his most compared successors as we’ve seen time and time again is the polarizing Chris Brown.

When not in the headlines for drama, Breezy is one of the few who embodies music, dance, Hollywood and the attention of a Black female audience in the same way that Big Ursh used to do with hit songs like “My Way,” “Burn” and “Love In This Club.” Now, it’s “WE, “No Guidance” and “Go Crazy” going, well, crazy on the charts and radio.

The conversation of a VERZUZ battle between the two, with Ne-Yo and Trey Songz also thrown in as possible options, got brought up during Usher’s recent sit-down with E!’s Daily Pop. Although he debunked the idea of an actual VERZUZ between either of the aforementioned successors, Usher did hint at the idea of a stage show with all of them sometime in the future.

“There was a flyer that was put together. It’s not official, no, we’re not doing that. But I can appreciate what I see,” he told correspondent Francesca Amiker, going on to add “Nah, there’s no Verzuz. I don’t think y’all ready for nothing like that. You might be ready for something like that on stage, maybe in the future. Stay tuned.”

While Ne-Yo and Trey definitely are great talents that also exhibit elements of Usher in their musical style, the quadruple package element is Breezy all the way. What do you think?

Take a look below at what some people on social media thought about the idea of a Usher VERZUZ Chris Brown battle, and also let your voice be heard as well:

