You know what’s better than watching fireworks? Watching people come up with the silliest idea to play with fireworks SMH! According to the U.S.Consumer Product Safety Commission, last year over 10,200 people were treated from injuries that were firework related, 11 of them died. In addition to fireworks, grilling has also caused some serious issues over the years. The National Fire Protection Association reports grill fires on residential properties result in an estimated average of 1 deaths, 100 injuries, and $27 million in property loss each year. It’s all fun and games until someone gets hurt, so learn from the mistakes of these Americans and have a fun and safe holiday!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post VIDEOS: 4th Of July Gone Wrong appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.
VIDEOS: 4th Of July Gone Wrong was originally published on thebeatdfw.com
1. Terry AKA The Firework King
2. When Your Lil Cousin Think She Grown
3. Somebody Getting A Serious Whooping After This
4. OH HELL NO!
5. Using Flour To Put Out A Fire Is Never A Good Idea
6. Take It Easy With The Lighter Fluid
7. Why? Just..Why?
8. We Shouldn’t Have to Do This ..But Don’t Put Your Face Near The Grill
9. Keep In Mind, The Grill Is NOT A Toy Kids
10. “Screw The Neighbors” Huh?
The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P , Saturdays 12P-3P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack , Follow Me on Twitter @yojaziblack