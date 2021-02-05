Valentine’s Day Ready: Here Are 10 Ways To Do Your Nails For Love Day

Updated 2/5/2021

Valentine’s Day is slowly creeping upon us which means it’s time to get ready for a quarantine-restricted day of love. There’s a definite shift from getting the perfect ensemble together to refocusing on the essentials like hair, makeup and a bomb manicure. Since dinner reservations will be at home, it’s important to pay extra attention to the details you may have neglected in the past.

Nail trends have continued to elevate over the years. Lots of personal expression goes into how you design your nails. Do you remember when Serena Williams used her manicure to pay homage to the Koalas in Australia? And how could we forget Lizzo’s Grammy tips? She gave me serious nail envy with these extravagant, white jeweled claws.

You may not be one for all the extra jewels and designs on your tips. That’a okay! Sometimes a simple manicure will do the trick. The beautiful thing about nail trends is that they range in style. Whether you want Cardi B tips or a simple, solid color, dressing up your fingernails can be lots of fun. Keep in mind, Valentine’s Day is a popular holiday to become a fiancé. You can’t get caught out there with a new ring and chipped polish or a needed fill in!

If you’re looking for ways to spruce up your nails for Love Day, then look no further. I’ve compiled 10 ways to do your nails for Valentine’s Day.

