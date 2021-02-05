Updated 2/5/2021
Valentine’s Day is slowly creeping upon us which means it’s time to get ready for a quarantine-restricted day of love. There’s a definite shift from getting the perfect ensemble together to refocusing on the essentials like hair, makeup and a bomb manicure. Since dinner reservations will be at home, it’s important to pay extra attention to the details you may have neglected in the past.
Nail trends have continued to elevate over the years. Lots of personal expression goes into how you design your nails. Do you remember when Serena Williams used her manicure to pay homage to the Koalas in Australia? And how could we forget Lizzo’s Grammy tips? She gave me serious nail envy with these extravagant, white jeweled claws.
You may not be one for all the extra jewels and designs on your tips. That’a okay! Sometimes a simple manicure will do the trick. The beautiful thing about nail trends is that they range in style. Whether you want Cardi B tips or a simple, solid color, dressing up your fingernails can be lots of fun. Keep in mind, Valentine’s Day is a popular holiday to become a fiancé. You can’t get caught out there with a new ring and chipped polish or a needed fill in!
If you’re looking for ways to spruce up your nails for Love Day, then look no further. I’ve compiled 10 ways to do your nails for Valentine’s Day.
Valentine’s Day Ready: Here Are 10 Ways To Do Your Nails For Love Day was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. RHINESTONE HEARTS BY BARRY’S BEAUTY BAR
This simple, yet detailed set of nails are perfect for the day of love. A classic nude is always a good look, but that accent rhinestones that form a heart? Amazing!
2. MARBLE NAILS BY LAB SALON
Sometimes a simple marble accent is all you need! I especially love the mauve alternative to your typical red or pink Valentine’s Day colors. Of all the nail designs in the world, this would be my go-to for February 14th. Simple, elegant, and matte!
3. ANIMAL PRINTS BY THE NAIL BOUTIQUE
Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to show off your animal instincts! This is a little out of the ordinary for Valentine’s Day, but it definitely has potential to set the mood. I’m a fan of this design because it goes against the grain for your typical Love Day nails.
4. RHINESTONE FRENCH MANICURE BY JUNIE B NAILS
Sadly Junie B Nails is no longer open, but they sure did create some amazing nail designs! Here’s a new spin on the dated French manicure. Be extra and throw some rhinestones on the tips! You definitely don’t need red or pink colors to acknowledge the day of love.
5. HEARTS GALORE BY SUPER FLY NAILS
Hearts galore! These stacked hearts are fun and and full of color. This is a cute way to show your Valentine’s Day spirit.
6. CLASSIC RED BY MISCHO BEAUTY
You absolutely cannot go wrong with a classic red polish. Mischo Beauty’s basic red manicure is a mood you can carry with you year-round. After all, this is a timeless color.
7. DUST FLAKES AND GOLD LEAFS BY SO HOT RIGHT NAIL
For the untraditional girls who want to avoid all thing red, pink, or mauve, this dust flake and gold leaf style might be perfect for you. These nails capture the essence of the winter season and it’ll give you some needed Valentine’s Day flare.
8. SOFT AND BOLD BY SHE’S POLISHED THE SALON
This is a nice way to fuse a bright color with a nude and finish it off with gold accents. While these don’t have to be specific to Valentine’s Day, the red color captures the mood of love.
9. SWAROVSKI CRYSTALS BY ERI ISHIZU
Eri Ishizu puts the E in EXTRA. She is the nail tech responsible for Lizzo’s Grammys nails as well as these jeweled Swarovski Crystal tips. These are more on the festive side, and may cost a pretty penny to execute.
10. SIMPLE FRENCH BY NAILS BY MEL
This sleek, subtle pink French manicure is simple yet bossy. If you’re not a fan of the length, you can cut them down to your liking. This design is for the girl who doesn’t want to do too much, but still feels the need to acknowledge the day.