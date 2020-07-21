Who Channeled Sade The Best In These Photos?

You know it, I know it – Helen Sade Adu is an eternal beauty. For decades as the frontwoman for the eponymous band Sade has earned her fair share of super fans and Jordyn Woods managed to channel the singer in a photoshoot on Sunday (July 19).

Woods managed to not only nail the singer’s signature style but also the ponytail, red lipstick and calm but unmistakable beauty. A smooth operator indeed!

So it got us to thinking, which celebrity, superfan or influencer completely nail the Sade look? Let’s take a glance at some of our faves!