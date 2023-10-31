Your Health & Wellness Guide For The Holidays From The Black Health 365 Podcast

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

It’s almost that time of the year when we all gather around the dinner table to celebrate, and eating healthy plays an essential role in how you’re able to show up during the holiday season. On the Black Health 365 podcast, our hosts Media Personality Fitness Coach, Jackie Paige, and Wellness coach, Britt Daniel are bringing you the best health and wellness information you need to enjoy the holiday season while staying healthy.

During the month of October, we explored health and wellness best practices in dental hygiene, transforming your diet with healthy but delicious meals, and making a difference in the fight against breast cancer.





Here’s a quick review of the latest conversations with health and wellness experts:

Cheat Code for Life Unlocked: Good Dental Hygiene with Dr. Tontra Lowe, D.D.S.

October is National Dental Hygiene Month, and we’re joined by Dr. Tontra Lowe, D.D.S., who shares wisdom on the importance of dental care. Learn how good dental hygiene can impact your overall well-being. Let’s promote healthy smiles together!

When You Know Better, You Eat Better – A Conversation with Chef Cheo

Get ready for the holidays with Chef Cheo’s insights on healthy eating and living. Discover how making informed choices can transform your dinner table. Healthy eating is made delicious!

Celebrating Breast Cancer Action Month with Ricki Fairley

Meet Ricki Fairley, a breast cancer survivor and advocate who is making a difference in the fight against breast cancer. Her story inspires action, early detection, and awareness. Let’s support the cause and save lives.

Learn more and listen to the Black Health 365 podcast, a health and wellness resource from the Urban One Podcast Network

