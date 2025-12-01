Listen Live

Diego Pavia Heisman Controversy: Vanderbilt QB’s Post-Ceremony Backlash

Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia went from Heisman hopeful to social media controversy after his post-ceremony behavior drew major backlash. Despite a historic 10-win season and 189 first-place votes, Pavia lost the Heisman to Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza. In response, Pavia was seen in a viral nightclub video flipping off the voters and shouting “F Indiana.” Critics called the moment classless and damaging to Vanderbilt’s reputation, while others defended Pavia’s raw honesty and underdog fire. At just 5’8” and unlikely to go pro, supporters argue this was his one shot to speak freely. Was his reaction out of line—or a rare glimpse into the pressure elite athletes face?

Diego Pavia Heisman Controversy: Vanderbilt QB’s Post-Ceremony Backlash was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from Majic 102.1
22 Items

Supreme Drops A T-Shirt Collection To Get You Through Winter 2025

18hr

Comments
Trending
10 Items

Trending

Hate To See Them Hurt: The Biggest NFL Injuries Of 2025

19hr

Comments
12 Items

The Holiday Gift Guide For Beauty Lovers That Can’t Live Without Their Tools

21hr

Comments
13 Items

Stephen A. Smith Rips Trump For His “Disgusting” Comments On Rob Reiner’s Murder

21hr

Comments

Zoe Spencer Is In A Streaming Lane Of Her Own

21hr

Comments

State Farm Arena Ranks Among Top Global Venues by Billboard

21hr

Comments

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close