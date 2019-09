Diddy’s longtime girlfriend, now ex girlfriend, Cassie got married! Congrats to her and her new hubby on their marriage and baby on the way. Huggy says that this proves good girls don’t like bad boys anymore. He jokes that even her hair has grown back! Cassie is so happy with Alex Fine and we’re all happy for her.

Huggy Lowdown: Looks Like Good Girls Don’t Like Bad Boys was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

