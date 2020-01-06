So Sad: Man Charged In Fatal Shooting Of Fiancée After Proposing On New Years Eve

A Houston man is charged with murder in the shooting death of his fiancée, days after he proposed to her on Facebook Live.

39-year-old Kendrick Akins, is accused of shooting and killing 33-year-old Dominic Jefferson at her apartment complex Friday. According to officers, Akins allegedly shot Jefferson in the chest with a pistol following an argument. Witnesses said Atkins left and went to his apartment, but returned later and shot at a neighbor who overheard the fight and attempted to help Jefferson.

Jefferson, a mother of three, died at the scene. She and Akins had only been dating for four months.

Akins came to a Houston police station for questioning early Saturday and was booked into jail later that day. He faces one charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one charge of murder. He was previously convicted of aggravated assault of a family member in 2008 and also has prior convictions for possession of a weapon as a felon and possession of a controlled substance, per court records.

His bond has been raised to $325,000.

“He just proposed to her in front of the whole world,” Jefferson’s sister cried. “I want to know why. Why would you do this? You say you loved her.”

