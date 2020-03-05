Men Can Tell When A Woman Is Sexually Aroused

It seems as though we human are more like animals then we think. According to EurekAlert,

A University of Kent study found that men can distinguish between the scents of sexually aroused and non-aroused women. When men processed the scents of axillary sweat (from the armpit area) they rated the samples from sexually aroused women as more attractive than the samples from non-aroused women. Researcher Dr. Arnaud Wisman adds, “Sexual interest may entail more than meets the eye and we hope that the current findings encourage further research to examine the role of sexual olfactory signals in human communication.”

Nothing new here, at least for me. I’ve always known that we, as men, are attracted to scent of a woman and that, that play a factor into weather we are sexually attracted to them or not.