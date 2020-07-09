Trump Has A Temper Tantrum Now Threatening Schools and The CDC [VIDEO]

You catch more bees with honey than with vinegar, but it’s quite obvious that Donald Trump never heard that saying growing up as it is being reported that #45 is making threats against schools and the CDC in the middle of a pandemic where ironically the rest of the worlds numbers are coming down while we are spiking.
Most politicians while campaigning are out kissing babies, but Trump is demanding that the babies be put in COVID-19 harms way.
In Trumps latest temper tantrum he is pressuring the government’s top public health experts i.e. the CDC to lighten recommendations for how the nation’s schools could reopen safely this fall and threatened to cut federal funding for school districts that defied his demand to open schools in full in the fall.
Once again putting Trump is putting his non-experienced political wants ahead of public health experts.
see the video below
Donald Trump Tweets About Coronavirus & Throws Shade At Obama
Donald Trump Tweets About Coronavirus & Throws Shade At Obama
1. President Trumps Tweets1 of 2
2.2 of 2
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Stands Up To President Cheeto Chump, Literally #PelosiOwnsTrump
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Stands Up To President Cheeto Chump, Literally #PelosiOwnsTrump
1.1 of 10
2.2 of 10
3.3 of 10
4.4 of 10
5.5 of 10
6.6 of 10
7.7 of 10
8.8 of 10
9.9 of 10
10.10 of 10
Bring ‘Em Out! T.I. Wants All The Smoke To Challenge 50 Cent To A VERZUZ Battle
Bring ‘Em Out! T.I. Wants All The Smoke To Challenge 50 Cent To A VERZUZ Battle
1.1 of 11
2.2 of 11
3.3 of 11
4.4 of 11
5.5 of 11
6.6 of 11
7.7 of 11
8.8 of 11
9.9 of 11
10.10 of 11
11.11 of 11
Grocery Run Couture: 10 Black-Made Face Masks You Can Rock During The COVID-19 Crisis
Grocery Run Couture: 10 Black-Made Face Masks You Can Rock During The COVID-19 Crisis
1. Noel. BSource:viaInstagram 1 of 10
2. Samaria Leah2 of 10
3. Damn Air Fresh3 of 10
4. Wrapped by Nellz4 of 10
5. House Of Nambili5 of 10
6. CR CLOTHING Co.6 of 10
7. Aloha Glamour7 of 10
8. CAAB Customs8 of 10
9. Printed Pattern People9 of 10
10. Thread By Denise10 of 10
Trump Has A Temper Tantrum Now Threatening Schools and The CDC [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com