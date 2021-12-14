David & Tamela Mann Get In The Christmas Spirit With New Music And A Movie

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

It’s always a great conversation when we get to speak with friends of the Get Up! church David & Tamela Mann, and this time around gospel’s favorite couple delivered something special for the holiday season.

Not only did we get a new Christmas song with Tamela’s soulful new single “What Christmas Really Means,” we also saw the two pair up for the BET+ original movie Soul Santa. From David’s experience of gluing a beard to his face in order to play Black Santa to the on-set family that Tamela built with her cast and fellow crew mates, our chat with The Mann’s was amazing as per usual.

You can stream Soul Santa right now over on BET+. Listen to our full interview with David & Tamela Mann on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell above!

