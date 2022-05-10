SEE: UPDATE: Ms. Juicy Baby Reportedly Is Stabilized In The ICU
The statement goes on to say that Ms. Juicy’s sister Tanya Evans will be setting up a GoFundMe to help with medical and household bills.
“Although we don’t have a definitive date of when she will be out of the hospital and be able to get back to work, we do need your help until she recovers. Whatever you can give, we would deeply appreciate it,” the fundraising page states.
“Ms Juicy is a very private person and wants everyone to know she is fighting and ready to go home. She wants to thank her fans for showing so much love and keeping her in their prayers.”
If you would like to help Ms. Juicy, please donate to her GoFundMe.
Ms. Juicy Is Out Of The ICU After Suffering From A Stroke was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com