Afro-Centric Educator Dr. Kmt Shockley takes over our classroom to report on the recent Black Power Conference in Ghana that he participated. He will also respond to Florida’s new teaching that Black lives improved because of slavery. Before Dr. Shockley Author, Dr. Tyrene Wright, will discuss Marcus Garvey’s relationship with Booker T Washington. Baltimore Relationships Expert Renee Miller will also examine why so many, Black households, are led by single women.
Learn More About Ghana’s Entertainment, Places To Visit, Languages + More
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Family Of Henrietta Lacks Reach Private Settlement Deal With Thermo Fisher
- Op-ED: A Look At The Pitiful Black ‘Scholars’ Florida Selected For New Black History Standards
- Black Women Deserve Ease, And We’re Determined They’ll Have It
- ‘I Will Be Able To Walk Again. I Know I Will’: 6-Year-Old Black Girl Shot In Back In Louisville Speaks Out
- Win Tickets To The High School Reunion Tour: Starring Snoop, Wiz Khalifa, Too Short and More!
Dr. Kmt Shockley, Dr. Tyrene Wright & Relationships Expert Renee Miller l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ Singer Sinéad O’Connor Dead at 56
-
Black Barbie Played A Positive Role In Shaping Little Black Girls’ Self-Image
-
Flyaway Contest: Win a Trip to SweatFest 2023 in Punta Cana
-
Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Vice President Sets the Record Straight, Summer Heat & More
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Open Mic Night at Rockhouse: We're Looking For The BEST Singers in H-Town
-
Prayers Up: Quad Webb’s 3-Year-Old Niece Fatally Drowns in Her Backyard Pool
-
Trans Vs. Cisgender Tirade: Jess Hilarious “Cancelled” For Defending Biological Women?