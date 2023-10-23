LeToya Luckett Backstage: Majic Under The Stars 2023

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Our amazing host LeToya Luckett is not just one of H-Town’s own…she’s family. Backstage at Majic Under The Stars: A Night of Love & Laughter, she caught up with AV and you know he’s always VERY happy when she’s in the building.

RELATED: Majic Under The Stars 2023 – Our Favorite Moments

RELATED: Mary Mary Backstage at Majic Under The Stars 2023

Check out the video below.

Also, scroll down for a recap of our favorite moments.