Majic Under The Stars "Click To Purchase Ticket" Button in Landing Page Header and Middle of Landing Page | iOne Local | 2023-09-26
Majic Under The Stars

Majic Under The Stars 2023: Our Favorite Moments

Published on October 23, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Majic Under The Stars 2023

Source: General / General

It truly was an event to remember. Last year, we honored Majic Under The Stars, presented by Reliant 10th Anniversary with “Kicks and Kanglos,” a throwback celebration highlighting the culture, its music and fashion.

But for 2023, we painted The Woodlands Red. A Night of Love & Laughter was the theme, and attendees were encouraged to wear their favorite red outfit as we laughed, danced and sung the night away with live performances by Tyrese, Tamia, Tamar Braxton, Mary Mary, Tanya Nolan and H-Town’s own T Dash.

RELATED: Majic Under The Stars 10th Anniversary Recap

RELATED: Keith Sweat Makes It Last Forever at Majic Under The Stars

Backstage, performers kicked it with The Majic Family, stopping by for interviews and a little fun. It’s always a great experience when the artists we know and love give that love right back, and that’s exactly what happened in our media room.

Now back to the theme: Red, Red and more Red! We saw couples, families and friends on point and on brand.

Majic Under The Stars 2023

Source: Majic Under The Stars 2023 / Radio One

This year, hosting duties were served by Houston native Letoya Luckett and funnyman Arnez J. The pair kept the crowd entertained between performances and Arnez arrived in The Lone Star State ready to act a fool!

Majic Under The Stars 2023

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Check out a brief clip of Letoya and AV below. See the full video on our Majic 102.1 YouTube page!

Tamar Braxton celebrates the 10-year anniversary of “Love & War” this year, and gave the crowd a dazzling rendition of her smash hit.

Majic Under The Stars 2023

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

A huge thank you to Reliant for making this all possible, all the artists and sponsors and of course, the amazing audience.

Scroll down for more majical moments.

1. Majic Under The Stars 2023

Majic Under The Stars 2023 Source:General

Majic Under The Stars 2023 Houston Texas Music houston,events

2. 2023 Show Opener T Dash

3. Majic Under The Stars 2023

Majic Under The Stars 2023 Source:General

Majic Under The Stars 2023 Houston Texas Music houston,events

4. Majic Under The Stars 2023

Majic Under The Stars 2023 Source:General

Majic Under The Stars 2023 Houston Texas Music houston,events

5. Backstage with Mary Mary

6. Majic Under THE STARS

Majic Under THE STARS Source:Radio One

Majic Under The Stars 2023 Woodlands Texas Houston Events houston,events

7. Majic Under The Stars 2023

Majic Under The Stars 2023 Source:Radio One

Majic Under The Stars 2023 Woodlands Texas Houston Events houston,events

8. Majic Lounge with Leyota Luckett

9. Tamar Braxton

10. Majic Under The Stars 2023

Majic Under The Stars 2023 Source:Radio One

Majic Under The Stars 2023 Woodlands Texas Houston Events houston,events

11. Tamia

12. Majic Under The Stars 2023

Majic Under The Stars 2023 Source:Getty

Majic Under The Stars 2023 Houston Texas Live Music Event houston,events

13. Majic Under The Stars 2023

Majic Under The Stars 2023 Source:Getty

Majic Under The Stars 2023 Houston Texas Live Music Event houston,events

14. Majic Under The Stars 2023

Majic Under The Stars 2023 Source:Getty

Majic Under The Stars 2023 Houston Texas Live Music Event houston,events

15. Majic Under The Stars 2023

Majic Under The Stars 2023 Source:Getty

Majic Under The Stars 2023 Houston Texas Live Music Event houston,events

16. Fit Check

17. Majic Under The Stars 2023

Majic Under The Stars 2023 Source:Getty

Majic Under The Stars 2023 Houston Texas Live Music Event houston,events

18. Tyrese

19. Majic Under The Stars 2023

Majic Under The Stars 2023 Source:Getty

Majic Under The Stars 2023 Houston Texas Live Music Event houston,events

20. Majic Under The Stars 2023

Majic Under The Stars 2023 Source:Getty

Majic Under The Stars 2023 Houston Texas Live Music Event houston,events

21. Majic Under The Stars 2023

Majic Under The Stars 2023 Source:Getty

Majic Under The Stars 2023 Houston Texas Live Music Event houston,events

22. Majic Under The Stars 2023

Majic Under The Stars 2023 Source:Getty

Majic Under The Stars 2023 Houston Texas Live Music Event houston,events

23. Majic Under The Stars 2023

Majic Under The Stars 2023 Source:Getty

Majic Under The Stars 2023 Houston Texas Live Music Event houston,events

24. Majic Under The Stars 2023

Majic Under The Stars 2023 Source:Getty

Majic Under The Stars 2023 Houston Texas Live Music Event houston,events

25. Fun with Mary Mary

26. Arnez J is so unserious

27. Love & Laughter

28. Tanya Nolan

Close