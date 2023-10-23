Majic Under The Stars 2023: Our Favorite Moments

It truly was an event to remember. Last year, we honored Majic Under The Stars, presented by Reliant 10th Anniversary with “Kicks and Kanglos,” a throwback celebration highlighting the culture, its music and fashion.
But for 2023, we painted The Woodlands Red. A Night of Love & Laughter was the theme, and attendees were encouraged to wear their favorite red outfit as we laughed, danced and sung the night away with live performances by Tyrese, Tamia, Tamar Braxton, Mary Mary, Tanya Nolan and H-Town’s own T Dash.
Backstage, performers kicked it with The Majic Family, stopping by for interviews and a little fun. It’s always a great experience when the artists we know and love give that love right back, and that’s exactly what happened in our media room.
Now back to the theme: Red, Red and more Red! We saw couples, families and friends on point and on brand.
This year, hosting duties were served by Houston native Letoya Luckett and funnyman Arnez J. The pair kept the crowd entertained between performances and Arnez arrived in The Lone Star State ready to act a fool!
Check out a brief clip of Letoya and AV below. See the full video on our Majic 102.1 YouTube page!
Tamar Braxton celebrates the 10-year anniversary of “Love & War” this year, and gave the crowd a dazzling rendition of her smash hit.
A huge thank you to Reliant for making this all possible, all the artists and sponsors and of course, the amazing audience.
Scroll down for more majical moments.
1. Majic Under The Stars 2023Source:General
2. 2023 Show Opener T Dash
3. Majic Under The Stars 2023Source:General
4. Majic Under The Stars 2023Source:General
5. Backstage with Mary Mary
6. Majic Under THE STARSSource:Radio One
7. Majic Under The Stars 2023Source:Radio One
8. Majic Lounge with Leyota Luckett
9. Tamar Braxton
10. Majic Under The Stars 2023Source:Radio One
11. Tamia
12. Majic Under The Stars 2023Source:Getty
13. Majic Under The Stars 2023Source:Getty
14. Majic Under The Stars 2023Source:Getty
15. Majic Under The Stars 2023Source:Getty
16. Fit Check
17. Majic Under The Stars 2023Source:Getty
18. Tyrese
19. Majic Under The Stars 2023Source:Getty
20. Majic Under The Stars 2023Source:Getty
21. Majic Under The Stars 2023Source:Getty
22. Majic Under The Stars 2023Source:Getty
23. Majic Under The Stars 2023Source:Getty
24. Majic Under The Stars 2023Source:Getty
