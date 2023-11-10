Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Leave it up one and only Chris Brown to sit down with a rising dry humor comedian Funny Marco. Chris Brown keeps
it real, no filter the entire interview. The laugh and giggles begin early and last through out the whole episode eleven.
Chris could’ve possibly been Under the Influence during the this interview however its highly entertaining, so grab some snacks and kick back.
Follow Ya Pilot P-skillz on all platforms
The post Chris Brown Just Jumped In The Hot Seat With Funny Marco appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.
Chris Brown Just Jumped In The Hot Seat With Funny Marco was originally published on thebeatdfw.com
-
Are Donna Summer's Kids Fighting Over Her $75 Million Fortune?
-
Win Honeyland Tickets PLUS $250 Cash!
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Pecan Pie Cookies Recipe
-
Register to Win Passes TO The Kingdom Summit and Symposium
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton & Babyface "Hurt You"
-
Loaded Chicken and Potatoes