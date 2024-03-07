Listen Live
J. Cole, SZA, Chris Brown and Nicki Minaj to headline Dreamville Fest in Raleigh

Published on March 7, 2024

2024 Dreamville Festival - Lineup Reveal

SZA, Chris Brown, J. Cole, and Nicki Minaj are set to headline the upcoming Dreamville Fest 2024 on April 6 and 7, with a lineup that includes J.I.D, Lil Yachty, Schoolboy Q, and more. SZA recently released her first song of 2024, while Nicki Minaj dropped her album “Pink Friday 2” in December 2023 and is currently on tour. Dreamville Fest tickets are available for purchase, promising a star-studded event with top artists in the music industry.

