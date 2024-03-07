Could Another Strike Hit Hollywood?

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) is considering a strike authorization vote if a deal is not reached by July 31. Crew members, including costume designers and camera operators, are seeking wage increases, AI protections, and better working conditions. Negotiations with Hollywood studios are ongoing, with crew unions pushing for additional funding for pension and health plans, increased wages, and improved safety protocols. Concerns around AI advancements and long work hours are also key issues being addressed in the negotiations. The potential for a crew-led strike remains a possibility as talks continue.
