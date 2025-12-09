Most Popular Christmas Movie In U.S. Revealed

Source: Jason Mendez / Getty

Some Christmas movies are so good that no matter how many years pass, they never go out of style. They remain in rotation while we build traditions around them and make them a part of our holiday festivities. For example, in my family’s home, A Christmas Story is playing while we decorate the tree, and our entire family watches Home Alone (1990) on Thanksgiving day after dinner. These movies continue to dominate charts, year after year, because something in them makes them a significant comfort and at this point, timeless—they feel like home. As cheesy as it sounds, they’re a part of us. The website PixlParade.com surveyed thousands of adults across the country to determine which movie was the favorite in each state. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” came out on top as the favorite movie in 31 states. “A Christmas Story” came in second, followed by “Home Alone.” “Elf came in fourth, with only one state, Wyoming, choosing it as its favorite.

Top Picks & Buzzworthy Films (2025):

A Merry Little Ex-Mas (Netflix): Praised for its humor, chemistry between stars Alicia Silverstone & Oliver Hudson, and relatable premise of divorced parents trying for one last perfect Christmas.

(Netflix): Praised for its humor, chemistry between stars Alicia Silverstone & Oliver Hudson, and relatable premise of divorced parents trying for one last perfect Christmas. A Grand Ole Opry Christmas (Hallmark): A time-travel romance featuring best friends learning about family history at the Opry, noted for its sweet take on relationships.

(Hallmark): A time-travel romance featuring best friends learning about family history at the Opry, noted for its sweet take on relationships. Dog Patrol: Operation Santa Paws (Lifetime): An action-adventure with Cuba Gooding Jr. and a dog saving Christmas from a mob boss, offering family fun.

(Lifetime): An action-adventure with Cuba Gooding Jr. and a dog saving Christmas from a mob boss, offering family fun. Christmas Above the Clouds A clever take on A Christmas Carol, featuring a travel company exec meeting ghosts on a flight, according to NPR.

A clever take on A Christmas Carol, featuring a travel company exec meeting ghosts on a flight, according to NPR. Newport Christmas & The Baltimore: Mentioned by KSL as standout picks from the season’s new releases.