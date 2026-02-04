Listen Live
Lifestyle

Queer Queens Stealing Our Hearts Vol. 9

Women Crush Wednesday — 50 Queer Queens Keeping Our WCW Fantasies Red Carpet Ready, Vol. 9

Our queer queens shone like diamonds at the 68th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, which is why you'll see them making quite an appearance on this week's Women Crush Wednesday list!

Published on February 4, 2026
68th GRAMMY Awards - Show
68th GRAMMY Awards – Show Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

From Doechii to Queen Latifah, Kehlani, Willow Smith, and more, they turned heads for one of the hottest nights for the culture, and of course, it didn’t take a red carpet for the lovely ladies we’re swooning over this week. Everyone came to impress!

Check out 50 of the hottest ladies to usher us into Black History Month, as well as the season for lovers below!

RELATED CONTENT: Women Crush Wednesday—50 Black Queer Queens Keeping Our WCW Fantasies Hot All Winter, Vol. 8

1. Doechii

68th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room
68th GRAMMY Awards press room Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

2. Queen Latifah

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
68th GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

3. Kehlani

Kehlani Grammy After Party
Kehlani Grammy After Party Source: Natasha Campos / Getty

4. Willow Smith

Spotify's 2026 Best New Artist Party at LA's The Lot at Formosa - Red Carpet
Spotify’s 2026 Best New Artist Party at LA’s The Lot at Formosa – Red Carpet Source: Rich Polk / Getty

5. Tiara Kelly

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
68th GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

6. Lava La Rue

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
68th GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals Source: John Shearer / Getty

7. Tinashe

Atlantic Music Group and Salomon Present Whisper Room A Pre Grammy Celebration
Atlantic Music Group and Salomon Present Whisper Room A Pre Grammy Celebration Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

8. TheARTI$T

EMPIRE Celebrates The 2026 Grammys
EMPIRE Celebrates The 2026 Grammys Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

9. KVtheWriter

10. The Innovative CEO

11. Bri Love

12. Tessa Thompson

Celebrity Sightings In Aspen - January 30, 2026

13. BRE-Z

14. Aleyanna Grae

15. Be Steadwell

16. JaeShawn Fort

17. Dr. Nicole Rawls

18. Starr Frazier

19. Jazzmyne

20. Tiffany Nicole Ray

21. Tyra Blizzard

22. Kyanna Alexandra

23. Christina Havis

24. Claudine and Nia

25. Raquel Willis

26. Kia Barnes

27. NaBrayah (Ace) Jones

28. traveling.auntie

29. Sharnika & Mahala Power

30. Beth & Jaycee

31. Coach Dee

32. Press Dawn

33. L Morgan Lee

34. Lizzy George-Griffin

35. Sydney Colson

36. Sydney Ashton

37. Natasha Howard

38. Jac’Eli

39. Amiyah Scott

40. Michelle

41. Dezzy Jones

42. Vazquez

43. Nat Marshall

44. Jerrie Johnson

45. Courie

46. Krys Lighkt

47. KB Enterprises

48. Porsha Williams

49. Paige Tailyn

50. Tia Hogue

RELATED CONTENT: “Say It Loud” Black Queer and HBCU Proud With Obio Jones And Silvio Horsely

The post Women Crush Wednesday — 50 Queer Queens Keeping Our WCW Fantasies Red Carpet Ready, Vol. 9 appeared first on MadameNoire.

Women Crush Wednesday — 50 Queer Queens Keeping Our WCW Fantasies Red Carpet Ready, Vol. 9 was originally published on madamenoire.com

