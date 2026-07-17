AV’s H -Town Sports Minute

LeBron James weighing options for 24th NBA season, including former teams.

NBA investigating Bucks' deal with Gary Trent Jr. for potential salary cap violation.

MLB resumes regular season, top teams face off in key matchups.

Source: Nike / NIke

LeBron James’ Free Agency Decision Imminent

(Undated) — LeBron James’ free agency decision is reportedly imminent. USA Today Sports reports James has all the information he needs from teams and is weighing his options. Reports say there is mutual interest involving two of James’ former teams, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat. Other potential landing spots include the Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets. The 41-year-old James, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, announced he will not be returning to the Lakers after eight seasons. He is preparing for a record 24th NBA season.

>Report: NBA Investigating Bucks Deal With Gary Trent Jr.

(Undated) — The NBA is taking a closer look at the Bucks. According to ESPN, the league is investigating a four-year, 64-million-dollar deal between Gary Trent Jr. and Milwaukee for possible salary cap circumvention. The 27-year-old recently agreed to a new deal that is set to provide a significant pay raise despite having some of the lowest production of his career last season. The NBA is looking into the contract as the collective bargaining agreement contains a clause against “prior agreement.”

MLB Second Half Preview

(Undated) — The Mets opened the unofficial second half of the season with a 4-1 victory over the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. The rest of MLB resumes the regular season on Friday. The Tampa Bay Rays lead the AL East and will visit the red hot Boston Red Sox. The White Sox and Guardians are tied atop the AL Central. Chicago visits the Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland is hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates. The AL West-leading Texas Rangers visit the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves. The Brewers lead the NL Central and are hosting the Miami Marlins. The Los Angeles Dodgers sit atop the NL West and visit the New York Yankees.

Report: Reds Lock Up Chase Burns

(Undated) — The Reds have locked up a key member of their starting rotation. According to ESPN, Right-hander Chase Burns has agreed to a seven-year, 105-million-dollar contract extension with Cincinnati. The 23-year-old is in his first full season with the Reds and has posted a 2.54 ERA to go along with 118 strikeouts. He was taken with the second overall pick in the 2024 draft out of Wake Forest and signed with a then-record 9.25-million-dollar bonus.

MLB Releases 2027 Schedule, Sets Earliest Opening Day

(New York, NY) — Major League Baseball has released its 2027 schedule, including the earliest domestic Opening Day in league history. The league announced Thursday the opener is set for March 24th and will feature a single game televised by Netflix. No participating teams have yet been confirmed. The March 24th start would be the earliest domestic Opening Day in league history, though the schedule could change because the current labor agreement expires before the season. MLB has not scheduled any international games for 2027 while labor negotiations remain unresolved. The regular season is scheduled to conclude on September 26th, with the All-Star Game set for July 13th at Chicago’s Wrigley Field.

Argentina, Span Clash In World Cup Final On Sunday

(Undated) — Two nations clash in the World Cup Final on Sunday. Lionel Messi [[ lee-uh-nel ]] and Argentina square off against Lamine Yamal’s [[ lah-MEEN ]] Spain squad from New Jersey. Messi and his resilient side came back against England with two late goals to advance out of the Semifinal Round. Argentina is trying to defend its World Cup title from four years ago. Meanwhile, the Red Fury took down tournament favorite France in the last round. Spain won the tourney in South Africa back in 2010. Over in Miami, the French and English will battle in the third place match on Saturday.