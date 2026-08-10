AV’s H -Town Sports Minute

NFL Hall of Famers Drew Brees and Larry Fitzgerald inducted in 2026 class

49ers legend Roger Craig discloses vascular dementia diagnosis during induction speech

Commanders tackle Laremy Tunsil out with torn triceps, expected to undergo surgery

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Pro Football Hall Of Fame 2026 Class Inducted

(Canton, OH) — The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2026 was inducted Saturday in Canton, Ohio. The five-member class was headlined by first-year candidates Drew Brees and Larry Fitzgerald. Brees played 20 seasons in the league at quarterback, notably with the New Orleans Saints, where he won a Super Bowl in 2009. Fitzgerald played his entire 17-year career with the Arizona Cardinals, finishing with the second-most receptions and receiving yards of all-time. Running back Roger Craig, a three-time Super Bowl champion with the San Francisco 49ers, was the class’s Senior Committee selection. Four-time Super Bowl champion kicker Adam Vinatieri and standout linebacker Luke Kuechly rounded out the class.

NFL Hall Of Famer Roger Craig Reveals Dementia At Induction Ceremony

(Canton, OH) — Newly inducted Pro Football Hall of Famer Roger Craig says he has been diagnosed with vascular dementia. The legendary San Francisco 49ers running back disclosed his diagnosis during his Hall of Fame acceptance speech Saturday in Canton, Ohio. Craig said doctors believe his condition was caused in part by concussions he sustained during his eleven-year NFL career. The 66-year-old said he hopes sharing his story encourages others to pay attention to their brain health and seek help when something does not feel right. Craig played from 1983 to 1993 with three teams, most notably with the 49ers. He was the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame class’ Senior Committee selection.

Commanders’ Laremy Tunsil Suffers Torn Triceps

(Landover, MD) — A key player on the Commanders offensive line will miss significant time this season. NFL Network reports Laremy Tunsil suffered a torn triceps in practice and is expected to undergo surgery. The 32-year-old tackle got hurt during one-on-one drills on Saturday. Tunsil signed a two-year extension earlier this offseason.

Eagles Tackle Johnson Says This Is Likely Last Season

(Philadelphia, PA) — A key player on the Philadelphia Eagles says this will probably be his last hurrah. Right tackle Lane Johnson told reporters on Saturday that he will likely retire after the 2026 season. The 36-year-old has spent his entire career in Philly after being taken fourth overall out of Oklahoma in the 2013 NFL Draft. He’s a two-time All-Pro and was a main contributor to both Eagles Super Bowl title teams.

Falcons Release Oft-Injured Linebacker

(Flowery Branch, GA) — The Atlanta Falcons are parting ways with a once-promising player, releasing linebacker Troy Andersen today. The 27-year-old former second-round pick was cut from the physically unable to perform list to make room on the roster for free agent receiver Kristian Wilkerson. Andersen played in every game as a rookie before elbow, pectoral and knee injuries limited him to just nine games over the past three years.

Lions Sign Jahmyr Gibbs To Extension

(Undated) — The Lions are dishing out the dollars for the star of their backfield. Jahmyr Gibbs has agreed to a three-year contract extension with Detroit. The deal could be worth nearly 76-million-dollars and includes over 51-million-dollars guaranteed. Gibbs is now the highest-paid running back in NFL history. His deal surpasses the extension Bijan Robinson signed with the Atlanta Falcons earlier this week. The 24-year-old holds the NFL record for most career touchdowns through his first three seasons.

Ravens’ Henry Says Retirement Is Not On Radar

(Owings Mills, MD) — Derrick Henry is the NFL’s oldest starting running back at 32-years-old, and it’s a title the Baltimore Ravens’ star wants to keep for a while. Henry went on social media on Thursday to clarify he wants to play the rest of his career in Baltimore, but has no plans to retire anytime soon. Despite being on the theoretical downside of a likely hall-of-fame career, Henry rushed for nearly 16-hundred yards last season with 16 touchdowns.

Report: QB Bridgewater Retires; Lions Sign QB Dobbs

(Allen Park, MI) — The Lions will have a different looking quarterback room moving forward. Head coach Dan Campbell said Sunday that veteran signal caller Teddy Bridgewater has decided to step away from the team amid training camp and was officially placed on the reserve/retired list. Bridgewater previously retired after the 2023 season, but returned to Detroit in 2024. According to ESPN, the Lions are signing veteran backup Joshua Dobbs to a one-year deal worth a little over a million dollars with nearly 500-thousand-dollars fully guaranteed.

Denver Broncos “Miles The Mascot” Inducted Into 2026 Hall Of Fame

(Denver, CO) — Denver’s Miles the Mascot has been named to the Mascot Hall of Fame class of 2026. Miles was recognized for his impact on Broncos gamedays, community appearances and fan engagement. He is the only NFL mascot inducted this year and is honored alongside Cocky (University of South Carolina), Cosmo (Bringham Young University), Goldy Gopher (University of Minnesota) and Mrs. Met (New York Mets). Introduced on September 10th, 2001, Miles the Mascot helps create one of the NFL’s most energetic gameday environments. Miles joins another Colorado legend as the Nuggets mascot Rocky was inducted back in 2019.

LA Medical Examiner Says Drugs Caused Grizzlies Forward’s Death

(Los Angeles, CA) — Drugs are the official cause of death for Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke, according to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner. In a release Friday, the Medical Examiner’s office said Clarke died from the effects of heroin and cocaine. They also listed multiple prescription medications as a factor. Clarke was found unresponsive at a home in the San Fernando Valley in May. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Narcotics were found in the home and foul play was not suspected at the time. Clarke played his whole career in Memphis which lasted for seven seasons.

Cunningham Foul

(Chicago, IL) — A WNBA Chicago Sky player seems to imply race played a part after she was ejected for a hard foul against the Indiana Fever’s Sophie Cunningham. Sky player DiJonai [[ DEE-zhuh-nay ]] Carrington was ejected during Saturday’s home game against the Fever after hitting Sophie Cunningham in the head. Shortly after the incident, Carrington made a post that read “white privilege” with the Indiana Fever tagged. After the game, Cunningham said the foul was Carrington’d attempting to get attention, and later said “this has nothing to do with race.”

Two Transgenders Declared For WNBA Draft

(Undated) — Two former NBA players have declared for the WNBA saying they identify as transgender. Enes Kanter Freedom and Royce White declared for the 2027 WNBA Draft on Friday. Freedom said in a social media post, “if simply declaring who you are is all that’s required, then I meet every requirement necessary to compete in the WNBA.” White later took to social media as well writing, “I’m transgender” and added he sometimes identifies as a woman for the purpose of basketball. He said he too will be declaring for the WNBA Draft in 2027.

NBA Great Don Nelson Dies

(Undated) — NBA great Don Nelson has died at the age of 86. Nelson played in five NBA championships with the Boston Celtics and was a three-time NBA Coach of the Year winner. Nelson is perhaps best-remembered for his coaching greatest which spanned over 30-seasons. He was head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, and Golden State Warriors. Nelson was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012. In a statement, his family said, “On Sunday morning our beloved husband, dad, grandfather and great-grandfather Don Nelson peacefully went to be with the Lord, surrounded by his loving family.”