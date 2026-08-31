AV’s H -Town Sports Minute

Astros rally to win rubber match against Mets

Former TCU player charged with assaulting teammate

Aaron Donald returns to NFL with Rams on $30M deal

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Astros Claim Rubber Match Against Mets

(Queens, NY) — The Astros claimed their rubber match against the Mets after rallying for a 6-3 win in the finale from Citi Field. Ethan Pecko was credited with the victory after striking out four batters over five frames. Jeremy Pena went deep with a solo shot and LaMonte Wade Jr. launched a two-run blast for Houston, which has won three of its last four games. Jonathan Pintaro suffered the loss after allowing two runs on three hits. New York has dropped four of its last five.

College Football Roundup

(Undated) — TCU fell to North Carolina 15-10 to kick off Week Zero of the college football season. Colorado visits Georgia Tech and Utah hosts Idaho to begin Week One on Thursday. Texas, A-and-M, Tech, Houston, Baylor and BYU get to work on Saturday. SMU plays a week from tonight.

Former TCU Player Jacob Fields Charged With Punching Teammate

(Fort Worth, TX) — In other news, a former Horned Frog is being charged aggravated assault. Jacob Fields was arrested yesterday after police say the safety punched Dozie Ezukanma earlier this month. Fields was dismissed from the team shortly after.

Week Three NFL Preseason Recap

(Undated) — The NFL preseason is over. The Cowboys got edged by the Saints 27-24, the Texans fell to the Panthers 16-13 and the Broncos crushed the Vikings 34-6. Dallas visits the Giants while Houston hosts Buffalo a week from Sunday to kick off the regular season. Denver is in Kansas City on Monday.

Aaron Donald Returns To Rams

(Los Angeles, CA) — One of the greatest defensive players of all-time is returning to the NFL. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald is coming out of retirement to rejoin the Los Angeles Rams, agreeing to a one-year deal worth 20-million dollars, with incentives that can raise that number to 30-million. Donald retired in 2024 after a decorated ten-year career that saw him make the Pro Bowl every season. His 111 sacks are the second most among primary defensive tackles in league history, and he also holds the Rams’ franchise record for career sacks.

Report: Broncos’ Cooper Placed On Exempt List

(Denver, CO) — A defensive player on the Broncos is in hot water with the league. ESPN reports Jonathon Cooper landed on the NFL’s commissioner exempt list on Sunday. The outside linebacker is scheduled to appear in a Colorado court on Monday for arraignment on domestic violence charges. Police say Cooper was arrested two separate times in June relating to incidents with his girlfriend.

NFL Sidelines Packers Star Josh Jacobs

(New York) — The NFL has sidelined the Green Bay Packers star running back amid his criminal case. TMZ reports the league has placed Josh Jacobs on the Commissioner’s Exempt List. The NFL told TMZ Jacobs may not practice or attend games while he’s on the list. He can go to the Packer’s facility on a limited basis, with the club’s permission for meetings, individual workouts, therapy and rehab, along with other approved non-football activities. The move comes days after Jacobs was charged with misdemeanor battery and criminal damage to property following an alleged altercation with his ex-girlfriend.

Keenan Allen Arrested For DUI

(Indianapolis, IN) — Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen has been arrested on drunken driving charges. According to online jail records, the 34-year-old was charged with driving while intoxicated and DWI endangering a person, which are both misdemeanor charges. Multiple reports say Allen was arrested in downtown Indianapolis early Sunday. The Colts said in a statement that they are aware of the incident and that they’re in the process of gathering more information. Allen joined the Colts on a one-year deal earlier this month.

Browns Keep Three Quarterbacks On Roster

(Berea, OH) — The Browns are keeping three quarterbacks on the roster following a controversial offseason. Cleveland placed second-year signal caller Dillon Gabriel on injured reserve and designated him to return with a back injury. The Browns will carry Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders and rookie Taylen Green as the quarterbacks on their initial 53-man roster. Watson has already been announced as the starting QB.