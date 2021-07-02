See The Funniest Reactions To Bobby Brown & Keith Sweat’s Verzuz Battle

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Verzuz battles are nothing without the comments… and social media definitely did not disappoint duringandsong-for-song showdown. The big event took place Thursday night (July 1) and was part of the 2021 Essence Festival Virtual Experience.

Upon hearing news that the pair agreed to the matchup, fans were split on who’d emerge victorious.

DJ Cassidy kept the party going between performances, spinning a memorable mix of throwbacks like “Remember The Time”, “Poison” and the 1991 Boyz II Men smash hit “Motownphilly.”

Both artists stepped on stage with an arsenal of tunes to choose from. Keith Sweat may be best known as a solo artist and songwriter, with classics like “Twisted,” “Make it Last Forever,” and “Nobody,” under his belt. But don’t forget he also has numerous credits as a songwriter, plus additional cuts alongside Gerald LeVert and Johnny Gill from their time as LSG.

Of course, Bobby’s catalogue needs no introduction. Outside of his solo releases and songs with Whitney Houston, his run with New Edition helped make the crew one of the top musical acts in the 80s. His 1988 debut album, Don’t Be Cruel, was a musical triumph: Amassing millions of records sold and solidifying Bobby’s spot as the official R&B Bad Boy of his day.

So who lost? Who walked away the winner? Depends on who you ask. Take a look at the battle yourself in the video or head down to the gallery for some of the funniest Verzuz commentary, courtesy of the fine folks at Twitter.

