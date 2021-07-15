Remembering The Life of Charlie Robinson [Photos]

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

As the world mourns over the passing of legendary actor Charlie Robinson we cannot forget about the good memories and laughs he’s given us all. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Robinson passed away in Los Angeles on Sunday (July 11) from cardiac arrest with multisystem organ failures due to septic shock and metastatic adenocarcinoma.

Robinson was known for his many appearances on TV & Movies but his most known for his character “Mac” on ‘ Night Court’ .

After the news broke of Charlie’s passing, fans took to social media to share their favorite moments from the actor. Check out some of the photos below.

