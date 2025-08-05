Happy National Underwear Day! This day is dedicated to the undergarments that keep our unmentionables covered up. Today’s trends may even suggest you wear some of your intimates as regular clothing like the increasingly trendy slip dresses that have somehow escaped our bedrooms. August is also Black Business Month so we will brief-ly share some of our favorite Black-owned intimate and lingerie brands to support today.

Many consumers are familiar with brands like Victoria’s Secret, which has been around since 1977. Most recently, the brand has been overshadowed by Rihanna’s fast-growing lingerie brand Savage X Fenty. The rising intimates brand has provided an online store that is inclusive to all sizes with unique styles and options, unlike its competitor Victoria’s Secret.

Contrary to popular belief, Savage X Fenty is not the only Black-owned lingerie to support. If you’re looking for new sexy lingerie and undies, there are a plethora of talented creators designing in the space. From silk robes, lingerie sets and pajamas, find your ideal outfit perfect for a night in or a night out. You decide how you sport it, and we will provide you with more than one Black business to champion.

Take a look at this list of Black-owned intimate and lingerie brands to support for National Underwear Day and thank us later!

Happy National Underwear Day: 10 Black-Owned Intimate & Lingerie Brands To Support was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Savage X Fenty Source:savagexfenty Of course, Savage X Fenty is up first. Rihanna’s lingerie brand is providing ALL of the girls with options to make them feel sexy and seen. Shop: https://www.savagex.com/ 2. Love, Vera Source:shoplovevera This Black-owned lingerie brand is a crowd-favorite from both men and women. Love Vera provides quality styled pieces in an array of vibrant colors like this electric pink set. Shop: https://www.lovevera.com/ 3. Little Kitten LA Source:littlekittenla A hidden gem is this Black-owned lingerie and intimates shop based in Los Angeles. Little Kitten LA also provides inclusive sets for many body types with these sets that channel your inner kitty. MEOW! Shop: https://www.little-kitten.com/ 4. Quiet Source:quietthebrand Check out this fabulous Black-owned brand – Quiet. The company was founded for the everyday lady that is QUIET in the streets and not so meek in the sheets. Quiet meets the needs of every lady regardless of shape, size, race or creed. Shop: https://www.quietthebrand.com 5. Privacy Intimates Source:PrivcyIntimates Atlanta-based lingerie brand Privacy Intimates is helping women celebrate themselves. The company offers lingerie, intimate devices and more. Shop: https://privacyintimates.com 6. Beautifully Undressed Source:bundressed This business offers curated luxury lingerie and loungewear for all things boudoir and the beautiful life. Check out Beautifully Undressed and its beautiful Black-owned products. Shop: https://beautifullyundressed.com 7. Liberté Source:liberte Plus-size model Amber Tolliver founded Liberté when, after 17-years as a standard and plus-size model, she still struggled to find options for her own size, 32E. In 2019, Liberté was birthed, offering a carefully crafted selection of a few bras in cup sizes A-H, band sizes 32-38, and just three colors: black, blush, and navy. Shop: https://www.liberte.co 8. LaSette Source:layette__ LaSette offers transitional lingerie designed for Day to Night, empowering women to feel and be limitless. Shop: https://www.lasette.shop 9. Suzy Black NYC Source:suzyblacknyc A sustainable lingerie and intimates brand to support is Suzy Black NYC. The brand was created by founder and designer Diondra Julian, who was once gifted a box of hand-selected lingerie by her mom in her last semester of college. She loved the gift but couldn’t imagine herself as feminine or soft, so she came up with Suzy Black. Something luxe and lacy but also youthful and cozy. Shop: http://www.suzyblacknyc.com 10. Nubian Skin Source:nubianskin Founder Ade Hassan grew weary with the l ack of skin-tone garments fit for black women in the lingerie market. She set out to empower women of color by redefining the color “nude.” Nubian Skin is a London based brand offering a wide selection of bras, panties and other essentials in four tones: Berry, Cinnamon, Caramel and Café au Lait. Shop: https://us.nubianskin.com