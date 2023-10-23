Tanya Nolan: Backstage at Majic Under The Stars 2023

The Galveston native was on fire October 21st for Majic Under The Stars! Following her performance we caught up with Tanya Nolan backstage for a quick one-on-one with AV.
RELATED: Majic Under The Stars 2023 – Our Favorite Moments
RELATED: LeToya Luckett Backstage: Majic Under The Stars 2023
RELATED: Mary Mary Backstage at Majic Under The Stars 2023
Check out the video below.
Also, scroll down for a recap of our favorite moments.
