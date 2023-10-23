Majic Under The Stars "Click To Purchase Ticket" Button in Landing Page Header and Middle of Landing Page | iOne Local | 2023-09-26
Backstage with T Dash: Our Open Mic Winner And Show Opener!

Published on October 23, 2023

T Dash

Source: General / Radio One

Living proof that hard work pays off, T Dash wowed the crowd at our Rockhouse Open Mic Night and earned a spot onstage at this year’s Majic Under The Stars.

MUTS 2023

Source: General / Radio One

Check out the interview below.

