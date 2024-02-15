Yolanda Adams Talks New Music, Life and More with Madd Hatta

More than peers, it’s a family reunion when Yolanda Adams stops in for a visit.
What a week! From JJ On The Mic, Bun B, Leelah James, LeToya Luckett and more, Madd Hatta‘s return to Majic 102.1 where he got his start in Houston radio has been nothing short but a legitimate homecoming for the radio icon.
RELATED: Rumor Report – Are Trill Chicken Tenders Coming To Trill Burgers
RELATED: Bun B Confirms TWO MORE Major Artists For The Rodeo Takeover March 12
-
Rodeo News: Bun B Confirms Too Short and E-40 As Performers For All-American Takeover March 12
-
Win The Ultimate Big Game Watch Party Experience - Win $250 In Food and Beverages!
-
Radio ONE Welcomes Madd Hatta Back To Majic 102.1
-
Win $250 Cash PLUS Tickets to See DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic LIVE Feb. 17th
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Gary Owen's Estranged Wife Kenya Duke Puts Him On Blast Amid Divorce
-
Old Fashioned Peach Cobbler Recipe
-
One Night Only! DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live: Saturday, February 17