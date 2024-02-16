Lil Keke Talks Legendary Career, Growing Up In Hip Hop and Life as a Businessman

It’s been a legendary week. Feb 12th marked the OFFICIAL return of The Madd Hatta to Houston airwaves – and he took it back to where it all started.. Majic 102.1.
After a few years away, the radio icon is back with The Madd Hatta Show, weekdays from 2-7pm. To welcome Hatta back, a host of Houston notables stopped by the studio to give him his flowers, in addition to sharing stories from the past and plans for the future.
On Friday (Feb. 16th) Lil KeKe sat in with Hatta to discuss his decades-long career, maturing in Hip-Hop and how he’s managed to bridge the gap between veteran rappers and a whole new generation of music fans.
Check out the video below.
