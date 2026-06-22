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Here’s What We Know About 'Married At First Sight' Season 20

From Dreary Weather To Together Forever? Meet The Seattle Singles Seeking Soulmates On ‘Married At First Sight’ Season 20

Published on June 22, 2026
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  • Married at First Sight season 20 premieres on Peacock, featuring the franchise's largest cast yet.
  • The show introduces two new relationship experts, Paul C. Brunson and Dr. Lisa Paz, to guide the newlyweds.
  • Participants range from late 20s to late 40s, including the oldest couple in the show's history.
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The social experiment that brings singles together to get married sight unseen is officially back. Married At First Sight season 20 is returning to Peacock, and we have the inside scoop on the new cast, new experts, and new drama in a city known for gloomy weather, where folks are hoping to find their forever.

A couple embracing under a pink-petaled umbrella, with the Peacock Original logo and "Married at First Sight" text overlay.
Source: Courtesy / Peacock

After nearly two decades of blind marriages, shocking breakups, surprise love stories, and enough Decision Day drama to last a lifetime, Married At First Sight enters a brand new era. According to a Peacock press release, season 20 is heading to Seattle and bringing viewers the biggest cast in franchise history, along with an entirely new panel of relationship experts.

For longtime fans, that means fresh faces, fresh marriages, and plenty of opportunities for chaos.

The milestone season premieres July 12 exclusively on Peacock and follows 14 singles who have agreed to do what most people would never dare attempt. They will marry a complete stranger the moment they meet at the altar. According to Peacock, the season will feature seven couples navigating everything from honeymoon bliss and family introductions to major compatibility issues and difficult conversations about their futures.

And judging from the first trailer released by Peacock and YouTube, there will be no shortage of emotional moments.

One groom admits that Decision Day could end up being either the best or worst day of his life. Meanwhile, one hopeful bride declares that she is ready for her fairy tale ending. If history has taught us anything, both outcomes are very much on the table.

Meet The New Relationship Experts

One of the biggest shakeups this season comes from behind the scenes.

Season 20 introduces relationship expert and celebrity matchmaker Paul C. Brunson alongside licensed marriage and family therapist Dr. Lisa Paz.

Brunson brings more than two decades of matchmaking and relationship coaching experience to the experiment. Many viewers may already recognize him from his work on relationship-focused television programming.

Dr. Paz joins the series with more than 20 years of experience helping couples navigate intimacy, communication, and long-term relationship challenges.

Together, they will guide the newlyweds through the highs and lows of marrying a stranger.

The Largest Cast In Franchise History

This season features 14 Seattle singles looking for love.

The cast includes Adam, Bellajolie, Caitlin, Cameron, Courteney, Devin, Felipe, Marissa, Mecca, Michelle, Nick, Nikki, Shawn, and Tori.

Notably, Nikki, 46, and Shawn, 47, bring a slightly older perspective to the experiment, while several participants are in their late twenties and early thirties.

The first look promises plenty of romance but also plenty of tension.

Viewers can expect emotional wedding ceremonies, honeymoon sparks, difficult conversations, tears, family drama, awkward living situations, and at least one husband apparently finding himself sleeping on the couch.

In other words, classic Married At First Sight.

Season 20 premieres July 12 on Peacock. Beginning July 16, new episodes will be released weekly in multi-episode batches leading up to the finale and reunion event on August 27.

Peacock has already renewed the series for Season 21, which will take place in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Whether Seattle delivers lasting love or another season of unforgettable reality television disasters remains to be seen. But if the trailer is any indication, viewers should prepare themselves for a wild ride.

Check out the trailer below: 

Mee the Seattle singles of Married To First on the flip.

A smiling man in a tuxedo with a boutonnière, standing in front of a window. The text "MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT" and "Peacock Original" is displayed.
Source: Courtesy / Peacock

Shawn, 47, is one of the oldest singles in Married At First Sight history.

A smiling woman in a white wedding dress holding a bouquet of flowers, with the text "MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT" and "Peacock Original" overlaid on the image.
Source: Courtesy / Peacock

Similarly, Nikki (Shawn’s bride) is 46.

A woman with long dark hair wearing a white dress and jewelry poses for a portrait. The text "TORI" and "MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT" with the Peacock logo are displayed.
Source: Courtesy / Peacock
A smiling man in a tuxedo with a bow tie, holding a sign that says "MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT" and "Peacock Original" with the Peacock logo.
Source: Courtesy / Peacock
A woman with long dark hair wearing a white dress stands in front of a blurred background. The text "MICHELLE" and "MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT" is displayed above her.
Source: Courtesy / Peacock
A man wearing a white suit and bow tie stands in front of a "Married at First Sight" logo on a Peacock TV backdrop.
Source: Courtesy / Peacock
A woman in a wedding dress and veil, wearing a large, colorful necklace, smiling at the camera. The text "MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT" and "PEACOCK ORIGINAL" is displayed.
Source: Courtesy / Peacock
A smiling man in a black suit and bow tie, with the text "CAMERON" and "MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT" on the image.
Source: Courtesy / Peacock
A smiling woman wearing a white feathered coat and veil, with the text "COURTENEY" and "MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT" on a Peacock Original TV show poster.
Source: Courtesy / Peacock
A smiling man in a suit standing outdoors, with the text "ADAM" and "MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT" visible.
Source: Courtesy / Peacock
A smiling woman holding a bouquet of colorful flowers in front of a Peacock Original "Married at First Sight" logo and text.
Source: Courtesy / Peacock
A smiling man in a green suit and floral boutonniere, with the text "MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT" and "Peacock Original" on the image.
Source: Courtesy / Peacock
A smiling woman with long brown hair wearing a white dress, posing in front of a blurred background. The text "MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT" and "PEACOCK ORIGINAL" is displayed.
Source: Courtesy / Peacock
A smiling man in a black suit and tie stands in front of a blurred natural background. The text "FELIPE" and "MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT" is overlaid on the image.
Source: Courtesy / Peacock
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From Dreary Weather To Together Forever? Meet The Seattle Singles Seeking Soulmates On ‘Married At First Sight’ Season 20 was originally published on bossip.com

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