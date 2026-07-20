AV’s H -Town Sports Minute: World Cup, NBA, And More.

Spain defeats Argentina 1-0 in World Cup final

England beats France 6-4 in World Cup 3rd place game

NFL teams start training camps, preparing for new season

Source: Alfredo Martinez / Getty

Spain Takes Down Argentina To Win World Cup

(East Rutherford, NJ) — Spain held on to win the World Cup on Sunday 1-0 in extra time, defeating Lionel Messi and his squad of defending champions from Argentina. President Trump was among the many dignitaries on hand for the final in East Rutherford. Others included the president of Mexico and prime minister of Canada – where this year’s World Cup matches were also held. Spain’s royal family was also among the estimated 80-thousand fans that packed the temporarily renamed New York New Jersey Stadium for the event.

England Wins World Cup Third-Place Game Over France

(Miami, FL) — England will finish third in the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a 6-to-4 win over France. The English took a four-nil lead into halftime Saturday before France stormed back in the second-half to cut the game to four-three. England sealed the win with a sixth goal in extra time after France’s late surge. Kylian Mbappe scored two goals in a losing effort for France.

NFL Training Camps Begin This Week

(Undated) — The return of football is on the horizon. All 32 NFL teams get back to work over the next two weeks with the arrival of training camp. Rookies for the Seahawks and 49ers have already reported to their team’s facility. Elsewhere, rookies for the Bills, Panthers, Texans, Dolphins and Patriots will be reporting on Tuesday. The Cardinals and Broncos start on Wednesday. The Browns, Raiders, Chargers, Giants and Titans begin on Thursday. The Falcons, Ravens, Chiefs and Commanders open on Friday. The Bears, Bengals, Lions, Jaguars, Rams and Jets report on Saturday.

Orioles Sweep Astros

(Houston, TX) — The Orioles are still red-hot after taking down the Astros 5-2 and completing a three-game sweep from Houston. Brandon Young gave up just one run on five hits over seven innings. Coby Mayo slugged a solo shot as Baltimore has won seven straight games. Hunter Brown gave up four runs and walked six batters over four-plus innings for Houston, which has dropped four in-a-row.

Report: Hawks Acquire Lu Dort From Thunder In Three-Team Trade

(Undated) — The Hawks are bringing in a proven veteran. The team acquired Lu Dort from the Thunder in a three-team trade that also included the Mavericks. Oklahoma City receives three second-round picks while Dallas gets 2024 Number-1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher [[ REE-zah-SHAY ]] and Ryan Nembhard. Dort averaged more than eight points per game last season and is considered an elite defender.

WNBA Coach Calls Angel Reese ‘Protected Species’

(Toronto) — The Atlanta Dream and Toronto Tempo’s recent game is making waves on social media for the wrong reasons. Angel Reese and Tempo forward Nyara Sabally collided during Friday’s game, with Sabally suffering a rib injury, but being called for a shooting foul. Tempo head coach Sandy Brondello pleaded her case with officials and a hot mic picked up some of the conversation. Brondello can be heard calling Reese a “protected species.” The audio was picked up on social media and Reese responded to an X post that read, “calling a Black woman a species…” writing “are we surprised.”