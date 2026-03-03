Listen Live

The Atlanta Hawks are hosting a controversial “Magic City Night” when they face the Orlando Magic, and the internet is divided. Spurs center Luke Kornet publicly urged the team to cancel the event, arguing that promoting a strip club sends the wrong message about respect for women. But in Atlanta, Magic City is widely viewed as more than just a club—it’s a cultural institution tied to music, business deals, nightlife, and the city’s identity . Supporters argue the celebration honors Atlanta culture and the role Magic City has played in hip-hop and entertainment history. Critics say it risks glamorizing an environment that can be harmful to women. With ticket prices reportedly skyrocketing and the city buzzing, the question remains: is this a celebration of culture or a step too far?

More from Majic 102.1
How Music Got Free - 50 Cent

50 Cent Teases T.I. & Tiny Doc?

4hr

Comment
57th NAACP Image Awards - Show

Abbott Elementary Renewed for Season 6

4hr

Comment

Kerry Washington, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, And Chase Infiniti Cover Essence’s Black Women In Hollywood Issue

21hr

Comment
15:00

Victoria Monét on "Let Me," Motherhood & Her Empowering Next Chapter

1d

Comment

Olandria Carthen Is A Vision At Le Grand Dîner Du Louvre

1d

Comment
3 Items

Beyoncé's F1 Lap With Lewis Hamilton Hits Netflix Series

1d

Comment

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close