Comedian Michael Blackson has just opened his first school, and it won’t cost the families of those who attend it any money.
Blackson, born in Ghana, opened “Michael Blackson Academy” in his hometown of Agona Nsaba. He says the school will be “free for all” and accommodate underserved 6th and 7th graders.
The three-story tall building will feature multiple classrooms and lots of amenities. It was officially commissioned on Tuesday, January 3.
The Ghanian-American shared the opening day on his social media. He said, “Today is the greatest day of my life because I’ve finally accomplished what I always wanted to do which is giving these kids a chance to be great. Greatness starts with education and foundational education shouldn’t come with financial barriers.”
- Comedian Michael Blackson Opens School in Ghana, Offers Free Education
- Black Tony Blames Maria More For Not Showing Up To Work [WATCH]
- The Hot Spot: Killer Mike, Lyor Cohen Among High Profile Witnesses To Testify On Behalf Of Young Thug
- NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
- Report: Suspect in College Slayings Was Identified Through Public DNA Database
- Mary J. Blige Stuns In An Electric Blue Mini Dress On NYE
- Family Statement On Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Cardiac Arrest
- Chilli & ‘Boy Meets World’ Actor Matthew Lawrence Are Dating
- Angela Simmons & Yo Gotti Make It Official With Stylish Announcement Photos
- Damar Hamlin Remains in Critical Condition Following On-Field Collapse
Comedian Michael Blackson Opens School in Ghana, Offers Free Education was originally published on wzakcleveland.com